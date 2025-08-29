Adani Power Receives LoA For The 2,400 MW Greenfield Thermal Power Plant In Bihar

Ahmedabad, Aug 29, 2025: Adani Power Ltd., India’s largest private sector thermal power generator, today said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for 25 Years long term procurement of electricity from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL), which it will supply from a 2,400 MW (800 MW X 3) greenfield ultra super critical plant to be set up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

BSPGCL awarded the LoA to APL on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL), the two state utilities. This would be followed by signing of the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) between the entities.

India’s power demand is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, with peak demand rising from current ~250 GW to ~400 GW by 2031-32, and 700+ GW by 2047, propelled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a growing population. Thermal power, with its inherent ability to provide large-scale, reliable, and round-the-clock power, will continue to remain the backbone of our energy security, providing critical base-load and grid balancing support. To meet this ever-increasing power demand, government has envisaged an additional ~100 GW of thermal capacity to be added by 2035.

“Adani Power, as India’s largest private sector thermal power producer, has consistently demonstrated the capability to deliver dependable capacity at scale,” said Mr. S.B. Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Power. “With our upcoming ultra-supercritical, high-efficiency Pirpainti project in Bihar, we are setting new benchmarks in operational excellence and sustainability. This plant will provide affordable and uninterrupted power to the people of Bihar, catalysing industrialisation, strengthening the state’s economy, and supporting the prosperity of its people. Through projects such as this, Adani Power remains committed to playing a leading role in securing India’s energy future,” he said.

Earlier, Adani Power had emerged winner in a tightly contested Tariff Based Competitive Bidding process called by BSPGCL, offering the lowest supply price of Rs 6.075 per KWh. The company will invest ~$3 billion in setting up the plant and the related infrastructure.

The project will generate direct and indirect employment of ~10,000 – 12,000 during the construction phase and ~3,000 once in operation.

About Adani Power Limited

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The Company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across twelve power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. With the help of a world-class team of experts in every field of power, Adani Power is on course to achieve its growth potential. The company is harnessing technology and innovation to transform India into a power-surplus nation and provide quality and affordable electricity for all.

