Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split: Understanding The Stock Split And Its Share Price Movement

Adani Power Announces Stock Split Approval — What It Means to You

This Newly acquired information is good news for Adani Power shareholders! On Friday, September 5, the company said its shareholders have decided to divide the shares in a 1:5 ratio.

You might be wondering, what does that mean?

Suppose, if you currently hold 1 share of Adani Power, once the split happens, you will hold 5 shares. You will get more shares, but each will be worth less. Your overall investment value will remain the same.

The board first approved this idea on August 1, 2025. Then, shareholders voted by mail (called a postal ballot), and the majority said yes! This was confirmed in an official report shared with the stock market.

Why does this matter? A stock split usually makes buying and selling shares easier because each share costs less. This is the first stock split that Adani Power has done.

The company has not yet mentioned when the split will actually happen, but it is something to watch!

Adani Power Stocks: Details of The Stock Split

Stock Split Ratio

Adani Power’s board approved splitting each equity share of ₹10 into five equity shares of ₹2 each. This means a 1:5 stock split.

Adani Power's board approved splitting each equity share of ₹10 into five equity shares of ₹2 each. This means a 1:5 stock split.

This is the company’s first-ever stock split and its first major corporate action of this kind.

This is the company's first-ever stock split and its first major corporate action of this kind.

Until now, Adani Power has neither issued bonus shares nor done any stock splits.

Until now, Adani Power has neither issued bonus shares nor done any stock splits.

The company has not yet announced the record date for the stock split.

The company has not yet announced the record date for the stock split.

After the stock split, the total number of equity shares will increase from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore.

Here Is What You Should Know About Adani Power Share Price Trend

The share price of Adani Power has experienced a few lows and highs in the last one year, decreasing by over 6%. Its maximum price of the past 52 weeks was ₹681.30 on September 16, 2024, while its minimum price was ₹430.85 on November 21, 2024. This volatility has not deterred the growth of the stock, which has increased by 15 percent this year. This is a huge improvement over the Sensex, which has only gone up by 2 percent. This trend indicates that Adani Power is performing well again and may be worth keeping an eye on in the future.

On September 5, 2025, the Adani Power Share price movement was as follows:

Adani Power shares dropped by more than 1% during the trading session on the day of the announcement, September 5, 2025. The stock opened at ₹609.90 compared to the previous close of ₹608.50 and fell to an intraday low of ₹601.80. At around 12:05 pm, the stock was trading 0.90% lower at ₹603.10.

