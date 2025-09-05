LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split: Understanding The Stock Split And Its Share Price Movement

Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split: Understanding The Stock Split And Its Share Price Movement

Adani Power Share price: Adani Power shareholders approve a 1:5 stock split, making shares more affordable. Despite recent volatility, the stock shows strong growth this year. The split's record date is yet to be announced.

Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split
Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 5, 2025 13:33:40 IST

Adani Power Announces Stock Split Approval — What It Means to You

This Newly acquired information is good news for Adani Power shareholders! On Friday, September 5, the company said its shareholders have decided to divide the shares in a 1:5 ratio.

You might be wondering, what does that mean?

Suppose, if you currently hold 1 share of Adani Power, once the split happens, you will hold 5 shares. You will get more shares, but each will be worth less. Your overall investment value will remain the same.

The board first approved this idea on August 1, 2025. Then, shareholders voted by mail (called a postal ballot), and the majority said yes! This was confirmed in an official report shared with the stock market.

Why does this matter? A stock split usually makes buying and selling shares easier because each share costs less. This is the first stock split that Adani Power has done.

The company has not yet mentioned when the split will actually happen, but it is something to watch!

Adani Power Stocks: Details of The Stock Split

  • Stock Split Ratio
    Adani Power’s board approved splitting each equity share of ₹10 into five equity shares of ₹2 each. This means a 1:5 stock split.
  • First-Time Stock Split
    This is the company’s first-ever stock split and its first major corporate action of this kind.
  • No Previous Bonus Shares or Splits
    Until now, Adani Power has neither issued bonus shares nor done any stock splits.
  • Record Date Pending
    The company has not yet announced the record date for the stock split.
  • Increase in Total Shares
    After the stock split, the total number of equity shares will increase from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore.

Here Is What You Should Know About Adani Power Share Price Trend

The share price of Adani Power has experienced a few lows and highs in the last one year, decreasing by over 6%. Its maximum price of the past 52 weeks was ₹681.30 on September 16, 2024, while its minimum price was ₹430.85 on November 21, 2024. This volatility has not deterred the growth of the stock, which has increased by 15 percent this year. This is a huge improvement over the Sensex, which has only gone up by 2 percent. This trend indicates that Adani Power is performing well again and may be worth keeping an eye on in the future.

On September 5, 2025, the Adani Power Share price movement was as follows:

Adani Power shares dropped by more than 1% during the trading session on the day of the announcement, September 5, 2025. The stock opened at ₹609.90 compared to the previous close of ₹608.50 and fell to an intraday low of ₹601.80. At around 12:05 pm, the stock was trading 0.90% lower at ₹603.10.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Shows Resilience On Opening, Auto And FMCG

Tags: adanibusiness news

RELATED News

Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Diwali Comes Early For Indian Traders
Multibagger Alert! GMDC Stock Surges 12% On Strong Q4 Results And JK Cement Deal- Is It Time to Buy?
CTI Hails Modi Government’s GST Reforms, Predicts ₹50 Lakh Crore Festive Trade
ALERT: Gold And Silver Prices Surge! Will Your Wallet Feel The Heat? Check Today’s Rates Now!

LATEST NEWS

Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split: Understanding The Stock Split And Its Share Price Movement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split: Understanding The Stock Split And Its Share Price Movement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split: Understanding The Stock Split And Its Share Price Movement
Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split: Understanding The Stock Split And Its Share Price Movement
Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split: Understanding The Stock Split And Its Share Price Movement
Adani Power Shareholders Approve First Ever 1:5 Stock Split: Understanding The Stock Split And Its Share Price Movement

QUICK LINKS