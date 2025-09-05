Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Shows Resilience On Opening, Auto And FMCG Stocks Lead The Charge

Stock Market Today: Hey there! The market kicked off today with a bang, full of festive cheer and investor optimism.

The Indian stock market began September 5 well!

Sensex increased by 269 points and Nifty rose by 67 points at the opening. By 10 AM, Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally higher.

The big performers today at the opening were auto, FMCG, and banking stocks, with companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors doing well. However, the prices of some large companies such as ITC, Nestle, and NTPC declined.

Keep in mind that the market was mixed on Thursday. The GST rate reduction gave a brief boost but did not last the whole day. Sensex and Nifty closed with minor gains, while midcap and smallcap stocks declined marginally.

What do you think? Will you target the strong auto and FMCG sectors, or focus on the underperforming segments such as IT and metals? Yes, you can look at the stocks closley and invest only after having proper advices from financial experts.

Trader’s Tip for Today:

Following are some tips that may help in the current trading voyage. It is important to be patient and disciplined, particularly during times when market movements cause uncertainty. The ability to concentrate on long-term goals helps to avoid being affected by short-term fluctuations. Before investing, it is necessary to study the fundamentals of a company and trends within the industry.

A diversified portfolio minimizes risk, investing in a single sector can be risky. Stop-loss orders are also a smart way to limit potential losses. Most emotional market decisions are regrettable; trading decisions should always be based on facts, not emotions. Consistency and familiarity with your investment plan can lead to steady gains in the stock market.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 4, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM):

Sensex Futures: 80,987.65, up 269.64 points (+0.33%)

80,987.65, up 269.64 points (+0.33%) Nifty Futures: 24,801.70, up 67.40 points (+0.27%)

Even after yesterdays’s fall, The Indian stock market is set for a positive start today, with Sensex and Nifty opening higher. Momentum is expected to build following GST reforms and encouraging global cues. Investors are closely watching key sectors like auto, FMCG, and banking for early trading opportunities.

At 10:00 AM:

Sensex: 80,801.14, up 83.13 points (0.10%)

80,801.14, up 83.13 points (0.10%) Nifty: 24,771.30, up 37.00 points (0.15%)

Sensex and Nifty opened higher today, showing positive market sentiment. Gains were moderate, reflecting cautious investor optimism amid mixed global cues and sectoral movements across auto, FMCG, and banking stocks.

Stocks To Watch Today

JB Chemicals & Pharma

Torrent Pharma to acquire 26% stake at ₹1,639/share (₹6,842.80 crore).

Torrent Pharma to acquire 26% stake at ₹1,639/share (₹6,842.80 crore). Poly Medicure

Acquiring 90% economic rights in PendraCare Group via subsidiary.

Acquiring 90% economic rights in PendraCare Group via subsidiary. Biocon

USFDA inspection at Bengaluru plant; 5 procedural observations noted.

USFDA inspection at Bengaluru plant; 5 procedural observations noted. Container Corp

MoU signed to operate container terminal at Bhavnagar Port, Gujarat.

MoU signed to operate container terminal at Bhavnagar Port, Gujarat. NTPC

Permanently closed Tanda Thermal Power Station (440 MW); total capacity now 82,926 MW.

Permanently closed Tanda Thermal Power Station (440 MW); total capacity now 82,926 MW. RSWM

Power supply agreement with Adani Green subsidiary for renewable energy.

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Is Reliance JIO On The List? NTPC, Zydus Lifesciences, Biocon, JB Chemicals And Pharma And Many Other In Focus Today

Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

Top Gainers

Mahindra And Mahindra share price: 3,552.00, up 2.06%

Maruti Suzuki India share price: 14,829.05, up 1.18%

Tata Motors share price: 694.85, up 1.06%

Power Grid Corporation share price: 284.70, up 0.96%

Bajaj Finserv share price: 2,021.30, up 0.95% Top Losers ITC share price: 407.85, down 1.92%

Nestle India share price: 1,201.50, down 0.91%

NTPC share price: 329.20, down 0.30%

ICICI Bank share price: 1,402.90, down 0.20%

HDFC Bank share price: 959.95, down 0.13%

Stock Market On Thursday

Market Snippet: Mixed Direction for Sensex and Nifty Following GST Rate Changes

Thursday was a mixed day in the Indian stock market, even as the GST Council announced a reduction in rates. The Nifty remained above 24,700, supported by gains in auto, FMCG, and consumption stocks.

The Sensex gained 150.30 points (0.19%) to close at 80,718.01, and the Nifty rose 19.25 points (0.08%) to close at 24,734.30. However, the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indexes declined by 0.6% each.

Top-performing Nifty stocks included M&M, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Apollo Hospitals, and Nestle. Conversely, losers were HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, Wipro, Bharat Electronics, and IndusInd Bank.

Sector-wise, the auto index rose nearly 1%, and FMCG gained 0.3%. However, sectors such as IT, media, metals, oil & gas, real estate, power, and PSU banks fell between 0.5% and 1%. Overall, the market was unable to sustain the initial positive momentum following the GST news.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform