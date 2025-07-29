Aditya Infotech IPO Opens Today: Can This Tech Firm Be The Most Underrated Market Debut?

Aditya Infotech’s ₹1,300 crore IPO opens today, July 29, 2025. Backed by strong demand and employee discounts, the IPO is subscribed to 1.86 times. With strengths in cybersecurity, AI surveillance, and digital infrastructure, the tech firm targets India’s booming enterprise market.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech Limited opened today for subscription and will close on July 31, 2025. The company aims to raise a total of ₹13,000 million (₹1,300 crore) through a 100% book-built issue, comprising a fresh issue of ₹5,000 million and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹8,000 million by existing shareholders.

Investors, especially those watching India’s booming digital and technology sectors—will be keeping a close eye on this offering, which positions Aditya Infotech as a potential key player in the tech IPO space of 2025.

IPO Details at a Glance:

• IPO Opening Date: July 29, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: July 31, 2025

• Issue Type: 100% Book Built Issue

• Total Issue Size: ₹13,000 million

• Fresh Issue: ₹5,000 million

• Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹8,000 million

• Price Band: ₹640 – ₹675 per share

• Lot Size: 22 shares

• Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,850

• Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Consolidated Bid Details

Total Subscription: 1.86x

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 6.04x

Non-Institutional Investors: 2.79x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.01x

(Data: July 29, 2025 | 16:17)

Aditya Infotech Limited: Company Overview

Aditya Infotech Limited is a New Delhi based IT software company providing advanced products, technology, and solution to the enterprises and consumers. Specializing in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions, AI-powered surveillance systems, and enterprise software integration, the company serves a diversified clientele, including governments, corporates, educational institutions, and SMEs.

With a reputation for reliability and innovation, Aditya Infotech has positioned itself as a one-stop provider of cutting-edge security and surveillance technology and is a top distributor for several global brands. The company has shown strong revenue growth and healthy margins, bolstered by rising demand for digital transformation across India.

Employee Incentive of Aditya Infotech Limited

Eligible employees applying in the IPO will receive a discount of ₹60 per equity share, giving them an added advantage in acquiring ownership in the company.

Why Aditya Infotech’s IPO Deserves Attention

• Tech and AI are hot sectors, and Aditya’s focus on surveillance, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure puts it at the intersection of key future-facing industries.

• Backed by reputed lead managers, ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services—and strong sponsor banks, the IPO is expected to receive wide investor interest.

What’s in it for an Investor?

As India is doubling down its digital infrastructure and enterprise-level tech adoption, Aditya Infotech Limited could benefit from this rising demand. This IPO might be a good fit for investors seeking exposure to the high-growth B2B tech segment with real-world applications in security, AI, and IT services.

Will Aditya Infotech emerge as a breakout performer? Or Will it be a long-term digital disruptor? Watch this space closely!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

