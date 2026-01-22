LIVE TV
Home > Business > Aekyam – Advanced Enterprise AI Orchestration Platform by Acuver Consulting Receives Dual Global Recognition in Hong Kong

Aekyam – Advanced Enterprise AI Orchestration Platform by Acuver Consulting Receives Dual Global Recognition in Hong Kong

Aekyam – Advanced Enterprise AI Orchestration Platform by Acuver Consulting Receives Dual Global Recognition in Hong Kong

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 22, 2026 19:31:11 IST

Aekyam – Advanced Enterprise AI Orchestration Platform by Acuver Consulting Receives Dual Global Recognition in Hong Kong

Aekyam a product of Acuver Consulting, receives recognition in Hong Kong for its advanced AI Orchestration Architecture for Enterprises globally

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 22: Aekyam, the AI-native enterprise orchestration platform from Acuver Consulting Pvt. Ltd., has received two prestigious global honors at Entrepreneur Day (E-Day) 2025, held recently in Hong Kong.

The platform was recognised with:

  • IFIA Best Inventions Award, presented by the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA). This award recognises breakthrough inventions with strong technological, economic, and societal impact. Judged by an international panel of experts, the honor celebrates originality, engineering excellence, and future readiness.
    Aekyam was selected for its advanced orchestration architecture that enables enterprises to simplify complex system integrations, accelerate real-time decision-making, and drive intelligent automation at scale.
  • Hong Kong Inventions Gold Medal, one of Asia’s most competitive innovation recognitions, honoring solutions that demonstrate exceptional product strength, engineering ingenuity, and real-world relevance.
    The award acknowledges Aekyam’s ability to orchestrate complex enterprise workflows across diverse systems and data sources while delivering cloud-agnostic, AI-powered transformation.

These recognitions reinforce Aekyam’s growing stature in the global innovation ecosystem and reflects the team’s commitment to enable enterprise-scale AI adoption worldwide. Supporting this vision is a dedicated, globally distributed Aekyam team, working across regions to ensure the platform’s adaptability, scalability, and seamless deployment for enterprises operating in diverse markets.

David Taji Farouki, President of the Jury at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva and a key figure at the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA), said,“Aekyam is not just a technical innovation; it is a scalable orchestration engine that delivers real-time insight, operational confidence, and resilience in an increasingly volatile market. Its dual recognition reflects strong potential to reshape global enterprises through AI-driven orchestration and seamless platform integration. Aekyam’s ability to close the critical visibility gap—by connecting data, systems, and workflows into a single intelligent layer—truly sets it apart”

Sunny Nandwani, Founder & CEO of Acuver Consulting, added, “These recognitions reinforce our belief that orchestration today is no longer just about connecting systems—it is about enabling enterprises to operate with speed, resilience, and trust. Aekyam is built and supported by a strong, experienced team that works closely with enterprises across regions to deliver scalable, real-world AI outcomes. We are honoured to be recognised on a global innovation stage by institutions that champion meaningful, future-ready technology.”

About IFIA

Founded in 1968, the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA) is a Geneva-based global non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting invention, innovation, and intellectual property awareness. With members and affiliated organisations in more than 100 countries, IFIA plays a vital role in fostering global collaboration and recognising inventions with strong societal and commercial impact.

About the Hong Kong Inventions Gold Medal

The Hong Kong Inventions Gold Medal is part of Asia’s premier innovation showcases, honoring breakthrough inventions for technological excellence, originality, and real-world relevance. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation by an international jury.

About Aekyam

Aekyam, the proprietary AI Orchestration Platform from Acuver Consulting, unifies apps, data, systems, and AI agents to simplify and accelerate business automation. It empowers organisations with AI-powered workflows, intelligent agents, and GenAI-driven insights – delivering scalable, secure, and reliable automation with clarity and confidence.

For more information:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/aekyam-ipaas/
Website: www.aekyam.com
Email: aekyamconnect@acuverconsulting.com

