‘Aisa Nahi Ho Sakta’: Amitabh Bachchan Left Speechless As Kumar Mangalam Birla Opens Up About His Father’s Condition Before Joining Family Business On KBC 17

In an equally interesting episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Kumar Mangalam Birla, industrialist and the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, made greatly surprised the host Amitabh Bachchan by recounting a personal story about the tough condition his father imposed for him to join the family business. Birla’s father was the one who taught the lesson that starting from the bottom was not only the right way but also a way of getting along with the whole process.

What Did Kumar Mangalam Birla Say?

To this, Bachchan’s first reaction was perplexity considering Birla’s rich background. However, the billionaire expounded on the point of view of his father who made it mandatory for him to undergo the hardest professional practice before entering the corporate world, thus narrating a critical incident in his career path. Birla, speaking in Hindi, disclosed that he, after finishing his education, supposed at once that he would go to his father’s office and start working there. Contrary to this, his father was adamant that first of all he should take his Chartered Accountant (CA) exam, which was a tough qualification that Birla did not want to take, as he preferred an MBA instead. He frankly said he could not see his dreams being crushed at the time CA looked to him as a real mountain to climb, and he even went to his grandfather and mother trying to get them to come to his aid. Finally, his mother told him that success would be the result of hard work regardless of whether he faced it ‘crying or smiling’, which was a piece of advice that undoubtedly influenced his working style and later on his leadership.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

The emotional confession was a big surprise to Amitabh Bachchan, and at the same time, it revealed unexpectedly the personal principles and self control which are among those of the Indian most famous business persons. Birla’s openness in telling his life story even made people think that the sagas of the past couldn’t be broken into and that the night still had an aura of dreams, thus making the episode one of the more unforgettable and motivational moments in the ongoing season.

