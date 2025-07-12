LIVE TV
Home > Business > New Apple Pencil Will Let You Draw In Thin Air, Without A Screen

New Apple Pencil Will Let You Draw In Thin Air, Without A Screen

Apple’s newly patented stylus uses optical sensors to track motion in 3D space, allowing users to draw or interact in mid-air or on non-touch surfaces. This innovation eliminates the need for a screen, transforming how digital content is created. The technology could complement Apple’s spatial computing devices, like Vision Pro.

New Feature in Apple
Apple is developing a next-generation stylus that uses optical sensors to track motion in 3D space. This will allow users to draw on surfaces like walls or wood or even interact in mid-air. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 17:57:20 IST

Apple is developing a next-generation stylus that uses optical sensors to track motion in 3D space. This will allow users to draw on surfaces like walls or wood or even interact in mid-air. This newly granted Apple patent points to an exciting future where styluses will no longer require a screen or surface.

The development of this new feature will eliminate the need for a physical touchscreen or drawing surface. This, in turn, will significantly alter how digital content is created and how we interact with it.

The patent outlines that the stylus operates through optical flow detectors and laser-based tracking to monitor its movement. This feature will enable the device to detect strokes and motions from a short distance, down to just 10 centimeters above a surface.

This motion-tracking technology is designed to precisely quantify displacements, angles, and positions. It enables accurate results without direct contact with any object.

Enhanced Features and Potential Applications of Apple’s Stylus

One of the unique features of this product patent is the integration of a trackball at the stylus’ tip. It replaces traditional mechanical methods with optical sensors. This innovation reduces common issues like dirt buildup and scratches while ensuring accurate tracking. The design also promises greater accuracy and upgraded signal-to-noise ratios, enhancing performance even on various surfaces.

This new technology could greatly complement Apple’s spatial computing devices, such as the Vision Pro, supporting air gestures, 3D object creation, and advanced handwriting recognition.
While the technology is still in the patent stage, its development demonstrates Apple’s commitment to transforming how we engage with digital content.

