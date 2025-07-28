Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in collaboration with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have collaborated to reveal a nationwide investor awareness campaign program. The program is title as #SEBIvsSCAM.

SEBI and NSE aim to support retail investors with the important information and tools to identify and avoid these misleading traps. This campaign is set due to the rise in scam incidents nowadays, ranging from fake trading mobile applications to deepfake videos or audios, to fake investment schemes and unregistered advisors trying to exploit through social media platforms.

NSE, under SEBI’s regulatory direction, has rolled out an inclusive outreach program. The program will use TV, radio, newspapers, digital platforms, and social media to engage the audiences across urban and rural communities. This campaign will also encourage physical and hybrid investor education sessions to deepen its impact across categories.

As the title suggests, #SEBIvsSCAM, is designed to support investors for Scams through verifying credentials and recognizing red flags wherever is applicable, such as promises of “guaranteed returns,” and reporting suspicious activities.

The program will start from October 1, 2025. The investors will also be able to use a standardized UPI handle format to secure transactions with SEBI-registered intermediaries.

SEBI and NSE request all investors to remain attentive and report fraud via www.cybercrime.gov.in or by calling the Cybercrime Helpline at 1930.

Investor tip: Always deal with SEBI-registered entities and download trading apps only from official sources. For support, contact NSE at 1800 266 0050.

