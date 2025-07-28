Home > Business > Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details

Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details

SEBI and NSE launch the #SEBIvsSCAM campaign to combat rising financial frauds. The initiative educates investors on scams like fake apps and misleading tips, promoting safe investing habits through media outreach, education programs, and secure UPI payment systems.

Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 28, 2025 19:46:50 IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in collaboration with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have collaborated to reveal a nationwide investor awareness campaign program. The program is title as #SEBIvsSCAM.

SEBI and NSE aim to support retail investors with the important information and tools to identify and avoid these misleading traps. This campaign is set due to the rise in scam incidents nowadays, ranging from fake trading mobile applications to deepfake videos or audios, to fake investment schemes and unregistered advisors trying to exploit through social media platforms. 

NSE, under SEBI’s regulatory direction, has rolled out an inclusive outreach program. The program will use TV, radio, newspapers, digital platforms, and social media to engage the audiences across urban and rural communities. This campaign will also encourage physical and hybrid investor education sessions to deepen its impact across categories.

As the title suggests, #SEBIvsSCAM, is designed to support investors for Scams through verifying credentials and recognizing red flags wherever is applicable, such as promises of “guaranteed returns,” and reporting suspicious activities. 

The program will start from October 1, 2025. The investors will also be able to use a standardized UPI handle format to secure transactions with SEBI-registered intermediaries.

SEBI and NSE request all investors to remain attentive and report fraud via www.cybercrime.gov.in or by calling the Cybercrime Helpline at 1930.

Investor tip: Always deal with SEBI-registered entities and download trading apps only from official sources. For support, contact NSE at 1800 266 0050.

Stay alert. Stay informed. Stay protected and Keep Watching “NewsX- Business” for regular Business Updates.

Also Read: NSDL IPO Alert: All You Need To Know, And Can’t Afford To Miss!

Tags: NSEsebi

RELATED News

Sellowrap Industries IPO Day 2: Strong Investor Interest, Is It the Right Time For Automotive?
GNG Electronics IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!
Sammaan Capital’s ₹200 Crore NCD Issue Closes Today: Strong Or Weak Investment Opportunity?
Tesla Signs $16 Billion Deal With Samsung To Build AI Chips In Texas, Elon Musk Confirms
India Expands Social Protection: Coverage Soars To 64.3% By 2025

LATEST NEWS

Pep Guardiola To Vanish After Manchester City Exit? Find Out For How Many Years
Has Mallika Sherawat Said Yes To Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19? Actress Puts All Rumours To Rest
Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Loves Alia Bhatt’s Go-Getter Attitude: ‘She’s Made Of Different Stuff’
Who is Ram Deo Mahto? BJP Leader Contesting From Madhubani In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
British Diplomat Says India-UK Free Trade Deal to Boost Economic Ties
Indian Army Integrates AI, Drones, Real-Time Sensors For Future Warfare In Himalayas
Sao Paulo Flexes Tactical Muscle, Flattening Fluminense
Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump
Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Team Slams Fake News On L3: Azrael Comments, Labels It As ‘Hate Campaign’
Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details
Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details
Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details
Are You An Investor? SEBI And NSE Just Declared War On Financial Frauds, Don’t Miss The Details

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?