Auto Sales August 2025: Tata Motors And MG Lead India’s Electric Vehicle Surge- Check Out BMW, Porsche, And Audi Performance

Data from the VAHAN portal shows that India’s electric vehicle market is booming, and as an investor, I couldn’t be more excited! In August 2025 alone, a remarkable 17,298 electric passenger vehicles were delivered, marking a huge 155% increase compared to just 6,787 units the previous year. Isn’t that incredible?

What makes this even more exciting is how India’s auto industry is turning heads globally.

Many major automakers have established strong bases here, and with Tesla and other big names planning to enter soon, the future looks very promising. From January to August 2025, over 1.08 lakh EVs were sold, a solid 71% rise from the same period last year.

With the festive season underway, I’m expecting sales to climb even further. If you’re invested or thinking about investing in the auto sector, now’s the time to pay close attention, India’s EV boom is real, and it’s only accelerating!

Auto Sales August 2025: Tata Motors, JSW, BMW, AUDI In Focus

Tata Motors

Tata Motors leads India’s EV market with over 7,000 sales in August 2025, holding nearly 41% market share. With a 61% growth compared to last year, Tata’s strong performance is hard to ignore. As an investor or buyer, does Tata’s dominance catch your attention? JSW MG Motor India

MG Motor has climbed to second place with 4,759 EV sales in August, up 231% from last year. Their Windsor EV is clearly a hit. Would you consider MG a serious contender in India’s EV space after such rapid growth? Mahindra

Mahindra’s electric models BE 6 and XUV 9e sold nearly 3,500 units, skyrocketing 937% from last year. This massive leap shows real demand. Are you surprised by Mahindra’s rapid rise, and do you think they can challenge the top players soon? Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai’s EV sales jumped from 42 to 584 units in August, a 1290% increase. Even with just 3.37% market share, this is explosive growth. Do you believe Hyundai’s electric push will make them a major player in the coming years? BYD India

BYD India sold 447 EVs, nearly doubling last year’s sales with 97% growth. Their market share stands at 2.58%, showing slow but steady progress. Would you say BYD is an attractive option for buyers wanting value and quality? Kia India

Kia’s Carens Clavis EV sales soared from 20 to 441 units, grabbing 2.54% market share. This jump shows strong interest in family-friendly electric cars. Does Kia’s growth make you curious about their future EV offerings? BMW India

BMW, the luxury EV leader, sold 362 units in August, increasing sales by 410%. Their blend of performance and style attracts a niche market. Are you impressed by BMW’s electric vehicle growth in India? Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes sold 77 luxury EVs, up 45% from last year, slipping to 8th place but still growing. As a luxury brand, do you think Mercedes-Benz can regain market share with their EVs soon, Its and easy answer! PCA Auto India (Citroen)

Citroen’s EV sales dropped sharply by 88% to only 20 units in August. This decline raises questions about their electric strategy. Volvo Auto India

Volvo sold just 16 EVs, down 52% compared to last year. This drop is surprising given their global EV push. Do you think Volvo can turn things around and improve sales soon?

Porsche and Audi

Porsche and Audi sold 6 and 4 EVs respectively, with Audi’s sales down 70%. For these luxury brands, the challenge to grow EV sales in India is real. Do you think they need fresh strategies to boost their presence?

