Auto Sales August 2025: EVs and Exports Drive Growth Despite SUV Slowdown

Auto Sales, August 2025: If you follow the auto sector like all the car enthusiats do, you’ve probably noticed that most of the big Indian automakers have now reported their August 2025 sales, and there’s quite a bit to unpack.

From the car side, companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra have all shared their numbers. Some saw steady demand, while others, especially in the SUV space, seem to be holding back a bit, possibly due to the upcoming GST changes.

On the two-wheeler front, we’ve got updates from Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS, and Royal Enfield. And let’s not forget the EV players, Ather Energy and Ola Electric, who continue to post strong growth as more people switch to electric.

As an investor, this is the kind of month that keeps things interesting. With the festive season around the corner and potential policy changes in the air, I’m definitely watching how the next quarter shapes up.

Auto Sales August 2025- Key Drivers

Bajaj Auto Ltd. – August 2025 Auto Sales

Total Sales: 4,17,616 units (5% YoY growth)

Two-Wheeler Segment:

Domestic: 1,84,109 units (12% YoY decline) Exports: 1,57,778 units (25% YoY growth) Total Two-Wheelers: 3,41,887 units (2% YoY growth)

Three-Wheeler Segment:

Domestic: 48,289 units (7% YoY growth) Exports: 27,440 units (58% YoY growth) Total Three-Wheelers: 75,729 units (21% YoY growth)



Escorts Kubota Ltd. – August 2025 Tractor Sales

Total Tractor Sales: 7,902 units (26.6% YoY growth)

Exports: 554 units (35.5% YoY growth)

Growth Drivers: Timely and widespread monsoon Early festive season Strong water reservoir levels Optimism around possible GST cuts on farm machinery



Ather Energy Ltd. – August 2025 EV Sales

Retail Sales: 17,856 scooters (61.7% YoY growth)

Previous High: 17,430 units (March 2024, before FAME-II subsidy expiry)

Note: Highest-ever monthly sales for Ather Energy

Ashok Leyland Ltd. – August 2025 CV Sales

Domestic Sales: 13,622 units (2% YoY growth)

Exports: 1,617 units (around 70% YoY growth)

Total Sales: 15,239 units (5% YoY growth)

Category: Commercial Vehicles

JSW MG Motor India – August 2025 Car Sales

Total Sales: 6,578 units (52.2% YoY growth)

Retail Sales: Highest ever (according to VAHAN data)

Model-Wise Growth: MG Windsor: 5% growth MG Comet: 21% growth



Atul Auto Ltd. – August 2025 Three-Wheeler Sales

Total Sales: 3,026 units (6.77% YoY growth)

Domestic Sales: 2,601 units (4.83% YoY decline) Exports: 425 units (320% YoY growth)



Mahindra Auto – August 2025 Vehicle Sales

Total Sales: 75,901 units

SUV Sales: 39,399 units (9% YoY decline)

LCV and Three-Wheeler Sales: 10,527 units (13% YoY growth)

Exports: 3,548 units (16% YoY growth)

Remarks: SUV sales impacted by customer caution ahead of expected GST rate changes

Royal Enfield – August 2025 Motorcycle Sales

Total Sales: 1,02,876 units (57% YoY growth)

Exports: 11,126 units (39% YoY growth)

Note: Strong demand both domestically and internationally

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. – August 2025 Sales

Total Sales: 5,09,536 units (30.12% YoY growth)

Milestone: First time crossing 5 lakh units in a single month

Growth Driver: Strong demand in the two-wheeler segment

