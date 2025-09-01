LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Auto Sales August 2025: EVs and Exports Drive Growth Despite SUV Slowdown

Auto Sales August 2025: EVs and Exports Drive Growth Despite SUV Slowdown

Auto Sales August 2025: Indian automakers reported strong August 2025 sales, with TVS, Royal Enfield, and Ather leading growth. SUV sales slowed, while exports and EV adoption surged ahead of festive demand and GST changes.

Auto Sales August 2025
Auto Sales August 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 1, 2025 15:32:00 IST

Auto Sales, August 2025: If you follow the auto sector like all the car enthusiats do, you’ve probably noticed that most of the big Indian automakers have now reported their August 2025 sales, and there’s quite a bit to unpack.

From the car side, companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra have all shared their numbers. Some saw steady demand, while others, especially in the SUV space, seem to be holding back a bit, possibly due to the upcoming GST changes.

On the two-wheeler front, we’ve got updates from Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS, and Royal Enfield. And let’s not forget the EV players, Ather Energy and Ola Electric, who continue to post strong growth as more people switch to electric.

As an investor, this is the kind of month that keeps things interesting. With the festive season around the corner and potential policy changes in the air, I’m definitely watching how the next quarter shapes up.

Auto Sales August 2025- Key Drivers

Bajaj Auto Ltd. – August 2025 Auto Sales

  • Total Sales: 4,17,616 units (5% YoY growth)
  • Two-Wheeler Segment:
  • Domestic: 1,84,109 units (12% YoY decline)
    • Exports: 1,57,778 units (25% YoY growth)
    • Total Two-Wheelers: 3,41,887 units (2% YoY growth)
  • Three-Wheeler Segment:
    • Domestic: 48,289 units (7% YoY growth)
    • Exports: 27,440 units (58% YoY growth)
    • Total Three-Wheelers: 75,729 units (21% YoY growth)

Escorts Kubota Ltd. – August 2025 Tractor Sales

  • Total Tractor Sales: 7,902 units (26.6% YoY growth)
  • Exports: 554 units (35.5% YoY growth)
  • Growth Drivers:
    • Timely and widespread monsoon
    • Early festive season
    • Strong water reservoir levels
    • Optimism around possible GST cuts on farm machinery

Ather Energy Ltd. – August 2025 EV Sales

  • Retail Sales: 17,856 scooters (61.7% YoY growth)
  • Previous High: 17,430 units (March 2024, before FAME-II subsidy expiry)
  • Note: Highest-ever monthly sales for Ather Energy

Ashok Leyland Ltd. – August 2025 CV Sales

  • Domestic Sales: 13,622 units (2% YoY growth)
  • Exports: 1,617 units (around 70% YoY growth)
  • Total Sales: 15,239 units (5% YoY growth)
  • Category: Commercial Vehicles

JSW MG Motor India – August 2025 Car Sales

  • Total Sales: 6,578 units (52.2% YoY growth)
  • Retail Sales: Highest ever (according to VAHAN data)
  • Model-Wise Growth:
    • MG Windsor: 5% growth
    • MG Comet: 21% growth

Atul Auto Ltd. – August 2025 Three-Wheeler Sales

  • Total Sales: 3,026 units (6.77% YoY growth)
    • Domestic Sales: 2,601 units (4.83% YoY decline)
    • Exports: 425 units (320% YoY growth)

Mahindra Auto – August 2025 Vehicle Sales

  • Total Sales: 75,901 units
  • SUV Sales: 39,399 units (9% YoY decline)
  • LCV and Three-Wheeler Sales: 10,527 units (13% YoY growth)
  • Exports: 3,548 units (16% YoY growth)
  • Remarks: SUV sales impacted by customer caution ahead of expected GST rate changes

Royal Enfield – August 2025 Motorcycle Sales

  • Total Sales: 1,02,876 units (57% YoY growth)
  • Exports: 11,126 units (39% YoY growth)
  • Note: Strong demand both domestically and internationally

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. – August 2025 Sales

  • Total Sales: 5,09,536 units (30.12% YoY growth)
  • Milestone: First time crossing 5 lakh units in a single month
  • Growth Driver: Strong demand in the two-wheeler segment

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Maruti Escudo Teaser Drops – A Stylish Beast Bringing Premium Punch To The……

Tags: Auto Sales August 2025Auto updatesbusiness news

RELATED News

This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
UN Warns of Food Crisis After Devastating Floods Wipe Out Pakistan’s Crops
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Auto Sales August 2025: EVs and Exports Drive Growth Despite SUV Slowdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Auto Sales August 2025: EVs and Exports Drive Growth Despite SUV Slowdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Auto Sales August 2025: EVs and Exports Drive Growth Despite SUV Slowdown
Auto Sales August 2025: EVs and Exports Drive Growth Despite SUV Slowdown
Auto Sales August 2025: EVs and Exports Drive Growth Despite SUV Slowdown
Auto Sales August 2025: EVs and Exports Drive Growth Despite SUV Slowdown

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?