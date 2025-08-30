LIVE TV
Home > Business > Maruti Escudo Teaser Drops – A Stylish Beast Bringing Premium Punch to the ARENA Line-Up!

Maruti Escudo Teaser Drops – A Stylish Beast Bringing Premium Punch to the ARENA Line-Up!

Maruti Suzuki teases the new Escudo ARENA SUV with premium design, advanced features, and competitive pricing. Positioned between Brezza and Grand Vitara, it aims to redefine the midsize SUV segment in India.

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 30, 2025 11:58:04 IST

New Maruti Escudo ARENA SUV Teased Before Big Reveal – A Game Changer Incoming!

Get ready, SUV lovers! Maruti Suzuki is ready to stir the midsize SUV market with its new model Escudo, and it will only be available at its ARENA dealerships. The hype is not in vain- even before its grand launch on September 3, 2025, Maruti has provided a teaser that is already generating hype. The sneak preview shows a breathtaking rear design, sleek LED tail-lights with a 3D effect, built-in turn indicators, and a bold and high-endure position that suggests something very special.

Placed between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara, the Escudo is likely to reinvent value and style, with high-end features and high-road presence at affordable cost. This SUV may be the one that keeps you moving regardless of your interest in technology or your everyday commute.

Make your bookings, the next mega thing that Maruti is about to produce is coming very soon, and it is worth waiting!

