Suzuki Bets Big On India: Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 70,000 Cr To Make India A Global EV Hub With e-VITARA Launch

Suzuki’s Rs 70,000 Crore Investment and e-VITARA Launch

Suzuki Motors, a Japanese automotive company, is having a big bet on India! Toshihiro Suzuki, Director and President, revealed that the company will spend almost Rs 70,000 crore over 5-6 years in India. This news is just coming in hot after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Suzuki’s first global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) at the Suzuki factory in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

Suzuki also has plans to invest more than Rs 70,000 crore in India in the next five to six years. Suzuki has been a community partner in India’s mobility journey for a long time, over four decades. It is our clear intention to facilitate India towards achieving her vision of sustainable green mobility while playing our part in Viksit Bharat.

In addition, Suzuki has disclosed that it intends to use its facility in Ahmedabad to make the global centre of the e-VITARA. This Made-in-India BEV will be exported to more than 100 countries in the world, including Japan and Europe. India is appearing well poised to be at the forefront of the green mobility revolution!

Maruti Suzuki’s Expansion Plans And Production Capacity

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced the construction of new plants with a manufacturing capacity of one million units, in addition to existing plants and the new facilities in Kharkhoda, Haryana, which are planned to start operations in 2025. MSIL aims to secure a production capacity of approximately four million units in India by the financial year 2030, with the necessary investments planned for this increase.

Maruti Suzuki’s Focus On R&D And Green Mobility

Suzuki highlighted the start of production of India’s first lithium-ion battery and cell with electrode-level localization, used in their hybrid vehicles. The company intends to invest in advanced research and development (R&D) in electric vehicle technology, battery manufacturing, and biogas through its R&D arm in India.

To further strengthen R&D on future technologies, Suzuki will utilize Suzuki R&D Centre India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary in India, to invest in advanced technology development, electric vehicle battery manufacturing, and biogas business.

The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than 100 countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan, making India Suzuki’s global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated two historic milestones at the Suzuki Motor plant, reinforcing India’s emergence as a global green mobility hub aligned with Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Suzuki’s Big Bet on India’s EV Future: What Investors and Traders Should Know

Hey investors and traders, here’s something exciting!

Suzuki Motors is putting its money where the future is, planning a whopping Rs 70,000 crore investment in India over the next 5-6 years. Why does it matter? Because India is becoming Suzuki’s global hub for electric vehicles, starting with the brand-new e-VITARA, which will be exported to over 100 countries!

Maruti Suzuki is also ramping up production, aiming for 4 million units by 2030, with smart R&D in EV tech and batteries. This means big growth potential in India’s booming green mobility market. Keep an eye on Suzuki, it’s gearing up to be a game-changer!

(From ANI)

(Disclaimer: This article contains information syndicated from ANI (Asian News International). The news content has been published with few inputs by our editorial team.)

