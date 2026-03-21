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Home > Business News > Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India are operating with partial closures on March 21, 2026, as several states observe Eid-ul-Fitr and other regional festivals. While it is the third Saturday of the month, which is usually a working day, many branches remain closed depending on local holidays.

Bank Holiday Today (Via Facebook)
Bank Holiday Today (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 21, 2026 12:25:02 IST

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Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside

Bank Holiday Today: Banks across India are operating with partial closures on March 21, 2026, as several states observe Eid-ul-Fitr and other regional festivals. While it is the third Saturday of the month, which is usually a working day, many branches remain closed depending on local holidays.

Banks Closed In Several States, Not A Nationwide Holiday

Bank closures on Saturday are not uniform across India. Eid-ul-Fitr, along with festivals like Khutub-e-Ramzan and Sarhul, has led to holidays in multiple states.

This means customers may find banks shut in some regions while branches in other cities continue normal operations. The holiday status depends on state-specific notifications issued as per the RBI calendar.

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Why There Is Confusion This Saturday

March 21 falls on the third Saturday, which is typically not a bank holiday. However, due to Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, many states have declared a holiday, creating confusion among customers.

Since Islamic festivals are based on moon sightings, the holiday date can vary slightly across regions, further affecting banking schedules.

Check Before You Visit Your Bank

Customers are advised to verify the holiday status in their respective cities before planning a branch visit. While physical branches may remain closed in many areas, digital services like UPI, mobile banking, and ATMs continue to function normally.

Overall, banks are not uniformly closed across India on March 21, 2026. The holiday is being observed in several states for Eid-ul-Fitr, but operations continue in others, making it important to check the local holiday list before heading to a branch.

ALSO READ: Why Is Goldman Sachs Planning Job Cuts In April? Renowned Wall Street Bank Replaces Annual Culling With Layoffs Over Several Months

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Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside

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Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside
Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside

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