Bitcoin Price Fails To Rally Despite Gold Sell-Off: What Investors Should Know About The Weak Capital Rotation Signal?

Bitcoin Price Today: Gold is witnessing one of its worst losing streaks in over a century, a decline last seen in February 1920. Prices have dropped more than 25% from their January highs, briefly falling to $4,090 before recovering to around $4,455 midweek.

Despite expectations that capital exiting gold would flow into cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, recent data suggests otherwise.

Instead of benefiting from gold’s correction, Bitcoin has also shown signs of weakness, raising questions about the widely discussed “capital rotation” narrative.

Bitcoin Price Stuck Below Key Levels

Crypto analyst Darkfost has flagged early warning signals that challenge the assumption of money moving from gold to Bitcoin. While gold has slipped below its 180-day moving average amid margin calls and forced liquidations, Bitcoin too remains below its own critical level, currently near $89,700.

For a clear capital rotation signal, analysts say Bitcoin needs to reclaim its long-term trend while gold stays weak. However, both assets are currently trading below their respective 180-day averages indicating a negative signal rather than a bullish shift toward Bitcoin.

This alignment suggests that instead of capital flowing between assets, both markets are experiencing parallel weakness or consolidation.

Capital Rotation Narrative Loses Strength

The idea that investors are shifting funds from gold to Bitcoin appears overstated for now. According to the model used in the analysis, any such rotation is either too weak or not yet visible enough to significantly impact Bitcoin’s price.

Analysts also caution that tracking capital movement between gold and Bitcoin remains difficult, and assumptions often rely on indirect indicators rather than concrete data.

Market Experts Still See Long-Term Potential

Despite the current weak signals, not all experts are dismissing the rotation theory. Some believe this could be the early stage of a much larger structural shift.

If even a small percentage of gold’s market capital eventually moves into Bitcoin, the impact could be substantial. Earlier estimates by Bitwise suggested that a 3-4% shift from gold could potentially double Bitcoin’s valuation, while a 2% shift could push prices above $161,000.

Some long-term projections even place Bitcoin’s potential valuation as high as $800,000 by the end of the decade.

Bitcoin Reacts to Global Tensions, But Remains Volatile

Recent geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran have further highlighted Bitcoin’s evolving role. While Bitcoin did see short-term gains briefly crossing $71,000 it failed to maintain stability.

In contrast, gold continued to perform more consistently, reinforcing its traditional status as a safe-haven asset.

Experts note that Bitcoin still behaves more like a risk asset, often reacting sharply to global events and market sentiment, unlike gold which offers relative stability during crises.

Is Bitcoin Replacing Gold as a Safe Haven?

While Bitcoin is increasingly being called “digital gold” due to its limited supply of 21 million coins and decentralised nature, experts remain cautious.

Financial analysts point out that although institutional participation in Bitcoin is rising, it is still too volatile to be considered a reliable safe haven. Gold, on the other hand, continues to enjoy long-standing trust due to its stability and universal acceptance.

Indian Investors Advised to Stay Cautious

In India, where crypto adoption is growing rapidly, experts urge caution. With strict taxation up to 30% and regulatory concerns flagged by the Reserve Bank of India, Bitcoin remains a high-risk asset.

Financial advisors recommend limiting crypto exposure to 2–5% of total investments, avoiding lump-sum investments, and focusing on long-term strategies rather than short-term trading.

While the narrative of capital rotating from gold to Bitcoin remains appealing, current data does not support a strong shift. Both assets are showing signs of weakness, and Bitcoin has yet to emerge as a stable alternative to gold.

For now, investors should tread carefully, diversify their portfolios, and avoid overestimating Bitcoin’s role as a safe haven in uncertain markets.

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