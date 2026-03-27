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Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold And Silver Rate Today On 27 March: Gold and silver prices rose today on the MCX amid the war in the Middle East and weak dollar. Check the live price of gold and silver today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai and other major Indian cities.

Gold And Silver Rate Today (Photo Credits: AI Generated)
Gold And Silver Rate Today (Photo Credits: AI Generated)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 27, 2026 15:06:43 IST

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold And Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices on March 27, 2026, are witnessing fluctuations amid global market cues and geopolitical developments. While gold remains steady at elevated levels, silver prices continue to vary across cities.

Gold Rates Today (City-wise)

Delhi: ₹1,42,800 (24K) | ₹1,30,900 (22K) | ₹1,07,100 (18K)
Jaipur: ₹1,43,020 (24K) | ₹1,31,102 (22K) | ₹1,07,265 (18K)
Mumbai: ₹1,43,040 (24K) | ₹1,31,120 (22K) | ₹1,07,280 (18K)
Kolkata: ₹1,42,770 (24K) | ₹1,30,873 (22K) | ₹1,07,078 (18K)
Chennai: ₹1,43,380 (24K) | ₹1,31,432 (22K) | ₹1,07,535 (18K)
Bengaluru: ₹1,43,080 (24K) | ₹1,31,157 (22K) | ₹1,07,310 (18K)
Hyderabad: ₹1,43,050 (24K) | ₹1,31,129 (22K) | ₹1,07,288 (18K)
Nashik: ₹1,42,820 (24K) | ₹1,30,918 (22K) | ₹1,07,115 (18K)
Rajkot: ₹1,43,010 (24K) | ₹1,31,093 (22K) | ₹1,07,258 (18K)
Pune: ₹1,43,040 (24K) | ₹1,31,120 (22K) | ₹1,07,280 (18K)

Silver Prices Today (City-Wise)

Delhi: ₹2,261 (10 gm) | ₹22,612 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,120 (1 kg)
Jaipur: ₹2,265 (10 gm) | ₹22,648 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,480 (1 kg)
Mumbai: ₹2,265 (10 gm) | ₹22,651 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,510 (1 kg)
Kolkata: ₹2,262 (10 gm) | ₹22,621 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,210 (1 kg)
Chennai: ₹2,276 (10 gm) | ₹22,763 (100 gm) | ₹2,27,630 (1 kg)
Bengaluru: ₹2,272 (10 gm) | ₹22,715 (100 gm) | ₹2,27,150 (1 kg)
Hyderabad: ₹2,273 (10 gm) | ₹22,733 (100 gm) | ₹2,27,330 (1 kg)
Nashik: ₹2,270 (10 gm) | ₹22,697 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,970 (1 kg)
Rajkot: ₹2,273 (10 gm) | ₹22,727 (100 gm) | ₹2,27,270 (1 kg)
Pune: ₹2,267 (10 gm) | ₹22,667 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,670 (1 kg)

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These rates are indicative and may vary slightly depending on location and jeweller margins.

What’s Driving The Prices

Gold and silver rates are being influenced by global trends, including geopolitical tensions and movement in the US dollar. Demand for safe-haven assets is also keeping prices elevated.

ALSO READ: Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 27, 2026 For Sri Rama Navami? Check Out State-Wise List Inside

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

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Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside
Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside
Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside
Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

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