Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Gold And Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices on March 27, 2026, are witnessing fluctuations amid global market cues and geopolitical developments. While gold remains steady at elevated levels, silver prices continue to vary across cities.

Gold Rates Today (City-wise)

Delhi: ₹1,42,800 (24K) | ₹1,30,900 (22K) | ₹1,07,100 (18K)

Jaipur: ₹1,43,020 (24K) | ₹1,31,102 (22K) | ₹1,07,265 (18K)

Mumbai: ₹1,43,040 (24K) | ₹1,31,120 (22K) | ₹1,07,280 (18K)

Kolkata: ₹1,42,770 (24K) | ₹1,30,873 (22K) | ₹1,07,078 (18K)

Chennai: ₹1,43,380 (24K) | ₹1,31,432 (22K) | ₹1,07,535 (18K)

Bengaluru: ₹1,43,080 (24K) | ₹1,31,157 (22K) | ₹1,07,310 (18K)

Hyderabad: ₹1,43,050 (24K) | ₹1,31,129 (22K) | ₹1,07,288 (18K)

Nashik: ₹1,42,820 (24K) | ₹1,30,918 (22K) | ₹1,07,115 (18K)

Rajkot: ₹1,43,010 (24K) | ₹1,31,093 (22K) | ₹1,07,258 (18K)

Pune: ₹1,43,040 (24K) | ₹1,31,120 (22K) | ₹1,07,280 (18K)

Silver Prices Today (City-Wise)

Delhi: ₹2,261 (10 gm) | ₹22,612 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,120 (1 kg)

Jaipur: ₹2,265 (10 gm) | ₹22,648 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,480 (1 kg)

Mumbai: ₹2,265 (10 gm) | ₹22,651 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,510 (1 kg)

Kolkata: ₹2,262 (10 gm) | ₹22,621 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,210 (1 kg)

Chennai: ₹2,276 (10 gm) | ₹22,763 (100 gm) | ₹2,27,630 (1 kg)

Bengaluru: ₹2,272 (10 gm) | ₹22,715 (100 gm) | ₹2,27,150 (1 kg)

Hyderabad: ₹2,273 (10 gm) | ₹22,733 (100 gm) | ₹2,27,330 (1 kg)

Nashik: ₹2,270 (10 gm) | ₹22,697 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,970 (1 kg)

Rajkot: ₹2,273 (10 gm) | ₹22,727 (100 gm) | ₹2,27,270 (1 kg)

Pune: ₹2,267 (10 gm) | ₹22,667 (100 gm) | ₹2,26,670 (1 kg)

These rates are indicative and may vary slightly depending on location and jeweller margins.

What’s Driving The Prices

Gold and silver rates are being influenced by global trends, including geopolitical tensions and movement in the US dollar. Demand for safe-haven assets is also keeping prices elevated.

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