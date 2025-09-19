Breaking Stigma and Building Bonds- Goodfellows India Celebrates Seniors

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], September 19: On the occasion of ‘World Senior Citizens Day’, Goodfellows India in partnership with Friends Adult Diapers hosted a heartwarming celebration that turned into a festival of life. Over 100 seniors and 150 of their young companions came together at MIG Club, Bandra, to sing, dance, and celebrate life together, filling the day with music, laughter, and joy, thus redefining what the second innings of life look like.

From spontaneous karaoke duets to lively dance circles and warm conversations, the event was a living testament to friendship across generations.

Founded by Shantanu Naidu, Niki Thakur, and Gargi Sandu, Goodfellows India, the country’s first senior citizens’ companionship startup, continues to bring its mission to life, creating spaces where seniors feel cherished, connected, and celebrated.

The festivities opened with a perfume-making workshop that called for the seniors to create their own personalised scents. As they blended different notes and aromas, like seasoned artists, conversations flowed and laughter filled the room, with each participant taking home a fragrance uniquely their own.

Adding an uplifting and empowering twist was ‘Friends Adult Diaper’, the event’s Community Partner,who shone light on the unspoken challenges of ageing, through a fun and symbolic activity titled ‘Punch the Stigma’ where seniors donned boxing gloves and literally punched away the issues society often whispers about. From loneliness and incontinence, to ageism, dependency, and isolation, they punched through them all. Each powerful swing of the glove became a joyful declaration that these barriers hold no power over their spirit.

The room erupted in cheers when Smita Shah, one of the seniors within the Goodfellows Community declared, “I am breaking the stigma of loneliness, only thanks to Goodfellows”,before landing her punch, a moment that perfectly captured the empowerment and connection felt on the day.

Keeping the excitement alive, Friends then gathered everyone around for a quick SAP (Super Absorbent\Polymer) experiment- the very material used inside their products. As water was poured into a cup of SAP and instantly vanished into a gel-like solid, the seniors watched with amused curiosity, exchanging surprised laughs and eager guesses about how it worked. Curious conversations lingered long after, as seniors engaged in conversation about diapers and their efficacy.

Throughout the celebration, the atmosphere stayed alive with an open mic karaoke sing-along, facilitated by the talented ‘Womaniaz’ Band. Their lively music and spirited hosting kept seniors and Goodfellows singing their favourite retro classics, clapping in rhythm, and swaying to timeless tunes, turning the venue into a dazzling concert full of shared memories.

As the evening drew to a close, the seniors carried home more than just handcrafted perfumes and photographs. They left with new friendships, beloved memories, and full hearts, proving that with companionship and love, ageing is not just about growing older, it’s about continuing to celebrate life for all that it gives. Through events like this, Goodfellows India continues to redefine what it means to grow older, infusing every moment with connection, joy, and heartfelt care.

