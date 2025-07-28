Home > Business > Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Oversubscribed On Day 3: Fear Of FOMO? Check This Out

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO, valued at ₹760 crore, is oversubscribed 2.04 times by Day 3. Retail investors show strong demand, oversubscribed by 5.89 times, while institutional interest remains subdued. The IPO closes today, July 28, 2025.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 28, 2025 14:36:40 IST

The Initial Public offer of Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. will officially close today July 28, 2025. The IPO has seen mixed interest across diverse categories of investors and is oversubscribed on Day 3, till now the subscription went up to 2.04 times.

The ₹760 crore offering was opened on July 24, 2025. 

The company is operational in Southern part of India and is involved in developing and owning the hotels across cities. The price band of the IPO was ₹85 to ₹90 per share with a minimum investment of ₹14,940 for the retail investors.

This IPO includes a fresh issue of 84.4 million equity shares and has no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The retail category saw strong demand, oversubscribing by 5.89 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) participated at 1.54 times. However, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have shown minimal interest of 0.99 times of their allocated portion.

Check the below mentioned details, if you really don’t want to miss it:

• Issue Opens: July 24, 2025
• Issue Closes: July 28, 2025
• Allotment Date: July 29, 2025
• Price Band: ₹85 to ₹90 per share
• Minimum Investment: ₹14,940
• Maximum Amount: ₹2,00,000
• Maximum Lot Size: 33 shares
• Issue Size: ₹760 crore

The Consolidated Bid Details for the IPO is:

  • Total Subscription: 2.04x
  • Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 5.89x
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1.54x
  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.99x
  • Employees: 0.79
  • Shareholders: 2.46

(Data: 14:10 PM today)

This indicates a moderate response, particularly from retail investors who have shown significant trust in the company. Despite the retail enthusiasm, Non-institutional Investors, Qualified Institutional Investor’s interest remains submissive. It’s showing their cautious sentiment around the hospitality sector’s recovery post-pandemic.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd: About the Company

The company develop and owns Hotels, majorly in South Indian cities. The company has a portfolio of nine operating hotels, across Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and the Gift City of Gujarat (As per the Red Hearing Prospects).

Their hotels provide fine dining, restaurants, meeting venues, conferences space, exhibitions centres, lounges, outdoor spaces, and gymnasiums. 

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

