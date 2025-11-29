LIVE TV
Home > Business > Café du Jardin Debuts at Asita Park: L'Opéra and DDA Introduce Delhi's First Riverside French Outdoor Café

Café du Jardin Debuts at Asita Park: L’Opéra and DDA Introduce Delhi’s First Riverside French Outdoor Café

Café du Jardin Debuts at Asita Park: L’Opéra and DDA Introduce Delhi’s First Riverside French Outdoor Café

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 29, 2025 14:51:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Café du Jardin Debuts at Asita Park: L’Opéra and DDA Introduce Delhi’s First Riverside French Outdoor Café

New Delhi [India], November 28: A landmark moment in Delhi’s ecological revival — a French-style open-air café experience opens along the restored Yamuna floodplain, uniting nature, culture, and community.

New Delhi, 26 November 2025 — L’Opéra, Delhi’s premier French pâtisserie and salon de thé, in collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), inaugurated Café du Jardin at Asita Park, unveiling a nature-immersed outdoor café experience that reconnects the city with its river.

More than 300 guests, including 11 ambassadors, 30 diplomats, senior government officials, cultural patrons, business leaders, nature enthusiasts, and families, marked the celebration of Delhi’s evolving riverfront culture.

Nestled within 197 hectares of revitalised green landscapes, wetlands, and thriving bird habitats, Café du Jardin offers an elegant open-air dining destination designed to bring people closer to nature while creating a serene space for community and cultural engagement.

Leadership Remarks

Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, remarked:

“This café is another step forward in bringing people closer to their river. Made of fully biodegradable structures, it provides Delhi with an accessible, modern riverfront it has long been deprived of.”

Dr. Kazem Samandari, Executive Chairman, L’Opéra, said:

“With Café du Jardin at Asita, we have created a unique outdoor concept that blends French culinary heritage with Delhi’s reawakening natural corridors.”

Dr. Christine Samandari, Co-Founder, L’Opéra, added:

“Café du Jardin is an invitation to pause — to enjoy food, nature, and each other. We are honoured to contribute to a space that brings joy, reflection, and community beside the Yamuna.”

A Fresh Riverside Experience for Delhi

Café du Jardin offers a thoughtfully curated selection of freshly prepared light meals, artisanal French bakery and patisserie, refreshing beverages, and picnic-friendly options for walkers, cyclists, families, and park visitors.

The café’s biodegradable structure blends seamlessly into the landscape and offers panoramic views of restored wetlands and riverine grasslands. Golf-cart access and eco-sensitive design make the experience both comfortable and environmentally responsible.

As an added convenience, the ₹50 park entry ticket is redeemable at the café, encouraging visitors to enjoy the full riverside experience.

Asita Park: Delhi’s Model for Urban Ecological Restoration

Once a neglected, polluted stretch, Asita has undergone one of Delhi’s most significant ecological transformations. Today, it features millions of native grasses and trees, restored wetlands, and nearly 200 species of migratory birds, becoming an urban biodiversity hotspot.

In the coming months, Asita Park will launch Delhi’s first hot air balloon experience, offering aerial views of the rejuvenated Yamuna floodplain.

Launch Day Highlights

Guests enjoyed a guided ecological walk through the wetlands, followed by a French-style outdoor brunch at Café du Jardin. Many described it as “Delhi’s new riverside haven”, praising its harmony of natural serenity, community life, and French café elegance.

About L’Opéra

Founded in 2008, L’Opéra is India’s leading French Pastry & Bakery House, Salon de Thé, and Café Restaurant, known for its commitment to excellence and traditional French savoir-faire. Conceived by Laurent Samandari, and led by Dr. Kazem Samandari and Dr. Christine Samandari, L’Opéra upholds the highest standards of French culinary craftsmanship.

The brand operates through three formats: its classic Pâtisserie & Boulangerie boutiques, its upscale Le Café concept, and Café du Jardin, its new nature-driven outdoor dining experience.

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 2:51 PM IST
Café du Jardin Debuts at Asita Park: L’Opéra and DDA Introduce Delhi’s First Riverside French Outdoor Café

