LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Congress leader bcci women Anil Ambani Budapest summit bihar election Epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms

Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms

The FDA has announced sweeping reforms to speed up biosimilar drug development, cut costs, reduce clinical testing, and make it easier for patients to access affordable, interchangeable alternatives to expensive biologic medicines.

Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms (Photo: freepik)
Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: October 31, 2025 15:02:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms

FDA Unveils Major Reforms to Speed Up and Cut Costs in Biosimilar Drug Development

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has introduced significant reforms aimed at making the development of biosimilar medicines, lower-cost “generic” alternatives to biologic drugs, faster, simpler, and more affordable.
In its newly released draft guidance, the agency proposed updates to streamline biosimilarity studies and eliminate unnecessary clinical testing, reducing both time and expense for developers.
Additionally, the FDA announced a new initiative to help biosimilars qualify more easily as interchangeable with brand-name biologics, enabling patients and pharmacists to access safe, effective, and lower-cost treatment options with greater ease.

Biologic Drugs’ High Cost Burden

It also noted that the expensive biologic drugs account for only 5 per cent of prescriptions in the U.S. but make up 51 per cent of total drug spending as of 2024.
Although FDA-approved biosimilars are as safe and effective as branded biologics, their market share remains below 20 per cent.
So far, the FDA has approved 76 biosimilars, which is only a small fraction compared to more than 30,000 approved generic drugs. Notably, only about 10 per cent of biologic drugs expected to lose patent protection in the next decade currently have a biosimilar in development.

Government Leaders Back the Reform

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “Today’s announcement of biosimilar reform furthers President Trump’s directive to lower drug prices for the American people. This bold action by the FDA accelerates biosimilar development, drives market competition, expands patient options, and advances our mission to Make America Healthy Again.”
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H., added that biosimilars could significantly reduce healthcare costs. “By streamlining the biosimilar development process and helping advance interchangeability, we can achieve massive cost reductions for advanced treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and rare disorders affecting millions of Americans,” he said.

Details of the FDA’s Updated Draft Guidance

The FDA’s new draft guidance, “Scientific Considerations in Demonstrating Biosimilarity to a Reference Product: Updated Recommendations for Assessing the Need for Comparative Efficacy Studies,” is based on data and experience since the first biosimilar approval in 2015.
Comparative efficacy studies, which take one to three years and cost about USD 24 million on average, have shown low sensitivity compared to other analytical assessments. The updated guidance now allows developers to rely more on analytical testing instead of human clinical studies.

Reduction In Testing And Development Costs

Additionally, the FDA will generally no longer recommend “switching studies” that were previously required for interchangeable biosimilars but not for generic drugs. These changes are expected to reduce development time, costs, and confusion among patients.
The biosimilar approval pathway was created in 2010 under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act to promote competition in markets dominated by high-cost biologics.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 3:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FDA

RELATED News

Vijya Fintech’s MIDASX Raises INR 12 Crore and Acquires AI Startup to Power India’s First Open-Architecture B2B2C Multi-Asset Marketplace

From Exit To Expansion: Ford’s ₹32,500 Crore Bet On India’s Auto Comeback

Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms

Why Was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Bhutan Trip Cancelled? Paro’s Weather Keeps Diplomacy At Stake

Is Anil Ambani Back In Trouble Again? Cobrapost’s Rs 41,921 Crore Bombshell Shakes Reliance Group And His Already Shaky Fortune

LATEST NEWS

At APEC, China’s Xi Promises To Safeguard Free Trade As Trump Leaves After Fragile Trade Deal

Narayana Health Expands its Global Footprint with Acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals, Strengthening its Vision for World-class Healthcare Delivery

IND-W VS SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Check Venue, Time, Stadium Name And Other Details

Hurricane Melissa Wrecks Caribbean, Sparks Global Relief Effort

J&K Govt Grants Land Ownership Rights To Displaced Families From PoJK

Tata Motors Demerger Shifts Gears: New Names, New Roads As Process Races Toward The Finish Line

Shocking Video From MP: Man Roams Market With Saline Drip, Exposes Rural Healthcare Crisis | WATCH

Halloween 2025: These 5 Viral Google Gemini AI Prompts Turning Into Scary Masterpieces

WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025-26 OUT: Direct Link to Check Scorecard, Latest Official Updates

Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms

Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms
Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms
Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms
Cheaper Biologic Alternatives on the Way: FDA Unveils New Biosimilar Reforms

QUICK LINKS