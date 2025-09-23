LIVE TV
Cleaner, Greener, Smarter: STIHL India's New Battery Range is Here

Cleaner, Greener, Smarter: STIHL India's New Battery Range is Here

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 11:41:07 IST

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: STIHL India has announced the launch of its all new battery powered product range in India. Built for modern lifestyles, these tools deliver cordless convenience, powerful performance, and eco-friendly technology making everyday outdoor work easier, cleaner, and more efficient.

The new range includes the RCA 20 Handheld Pressure Washer, KOA 20 Air Compressor/ Inflator, ASA 20 Pruning Secateurs, and GTA 40 Garden Pruner. Each product is purpose built to take the hassle out of home and garden maintenance while offering the legendary durability and innovation that STIHL is globally known for.

The new lineup at a glance

– Handheld Pressure Washer RCA 20 is a lightweight, portable pressure washer, perfect for cleaning cars, patios, bicycles, garden furniture, or even kids’ playsets.

– Air compressor/ Inflator KOA 20 is designed for everything from car tyres to camping gear. Small in size but big on reliability, it’s made for both home and outdoor use.

– Pruning Secateurs ASA 20 weigh just 0.8 kg and are ergonomically designed to reduce fatigue while cutting. They’re powerful enough to handle the job yet light enough for extended use.

– Garden Pruner GTA 40 is powered with double battery for detailed trimming and longer pruning time, delivering surprising performance in a tool you can carry anywhere.

– High Pressure Washer REA 100 + and REA 60 + are powerful pressure cleaners designed for versatile cleaning applications delivering high performance, portability, and ease of use

Unlike traditional tools, STIHL’s new battery range is whisper quiet, emission free, and requires very little maintenance. Whether it’s gardening, home care, DIY projects, or outdoor adventures, these tools fit seamlessly into everyday life.

“At STIHL, we believe the future of outdoor equipment lies in sustainable and battery-powered solutions. This new range reflects our long-term commitment to the environment and to Indian consumers–offering powerful, reliable tools that also protect the world we live in,” said Mr. Parind Prabhudesai, Managing Director, STIHL India.

“This launch brings to India STIHL’s global expertise in sustainable outdoor solutions, tailored to the needs of modern homeowners. Our new battery tools combine cordless convenience with legendary STIHL power – making work easier, cleaner, and more efficient,” said Mr. Shobhit Bahel, Marketing Director, STIHL India.

Power with responsibility

Beyond convenience, these products reflect STIHL’s commitment towards environmental responsibility. By cutting down noise and eliminating emissions, the new battery range ensures a sustainable shift in outdoor power – without compromising on strength or durability.

For further information, contact

* Website: www.stihl.co.in

* Call or WhastApp : +91 9028411222

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS