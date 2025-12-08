Dassault Systèmes Unveils Its New 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Space on Its Pune Campus to Turn Bold Ideas into Realities

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 8, 2025 13:23:13 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announced the grand opening of its new 3DEXPERIENCE Lab space in India, now located in the company’s newly inaugurated Earth Tower on its Pune Campus. The inauguration was led by Pascal Daloz, Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Systèmes, in the presence of the company’s worldwide R&D executive committee.

On the occasion of the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab’s 10th anniversary, this opening marks a new milestone in the global expansion of the lab. In India, the first lab was launched in 2018. After seven years of innovation, the new lab space has expanded to include a large FabLab — equipped for prototyping, laser cutting, 3D printing, and electronic soldering — as well as a showroom designed to welcome visitors for hands-on sessions that blend virtual and physical experiences.

The space embodies the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab’s mission to foster open innovation for impact by empowering startups, makers, researchers, and entrepreneurs. It provides access to advanced technologies, mentorship, prototyping resources, and a global collaboration ecosystem to help them succeed from idea to go-to-market while inspiring the metamorphosis of industry on a global scale.

The inauguration brought together more than 200 customers, partners, startups, mentors and Dassault Systèmes executives. The event featured a keynote session introducing the lab’s purpose and mission by Suhaspritipal Gongate, Lead, 3DEXPERIENCE Lab India, Dassault Systèmes, and a message from Frédéric Vacher, Head of Innovation, Dassault Systèmes, followed by pitches from three accelerated startups Pacify Medical, BrainsightAI, and Hydrovert, demonstrations from the startups Thermistance and HealthOra Mobility as well as networking opportunities.

The event also showcased in-house innovation projects nurtured by the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab team in India. These included a Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft prototype for thermal scanning during forest fires, an AI-powered humanoid robot that interacted with Pascal Daloz in a live demonstration, and a Virtual + Real dark factory experience using Dassault Systèmes’ DELMIA applications, demonstrating the future of autonomous and digitally connected manufacturing environments.

“With the new space, the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab is entering its next phase, one where we amplify our impact by scaling breakthrough innovations,” said Sudarshan Mogasale, CEO, Dassault Systèmes Solutions Lab.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Lab in India has supported more than 23 startups across the country as well as hundreds of maker projects with its Frugal Open Innovation Community, innovation challenges and design hackathons.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 1:23 PM IST
