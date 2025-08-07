LIVE TV
Home > Business > 'Design And Innovation Go Hand In Hand In Establishing Significant Spaces' Aishwarya Bansal In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

‘Design And Innovation Go Hand In Hand In Establishing Significant Spaces’ Aishwarya Bansal In We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

At the most fundamental level, Aishwarya Bansal shows how women are and can change India's built environment.

Image credit: X
Image credit: X

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 7, 2025 11:27:00 IST

Vineet Malhotra, Senior Consulting Editor NewsX introduced a new personality of real estate, Aishwarya Bansal who has proudly carried the world of ethics and aesthetics with the same line in real estate. Aishwarya Bansal co  founder of Smartworld Developers takes the center stage at this eye opening session on the subject alchemy of design, innovation, and the human spirit in real estate today. Referring to herself as a backseat driver, Bansal is explicit in stating that design and innovation go hand in hand in establishing significant spaces; one gets the why in the design whereas innovation brings the how.

“To me design will influence mood, memory”

Every time one enters any space, the first thing that Bansal notices is the energy in the space before she gets to the design of the space, the furniture, or even the color scheme. To her, design will influence mood, memory, as well as anything that makes the user comfortable; hence, innovation will mean the space is intuitive whether dimming the lights, having blinds that automatically fold, or having a coffee that is waiting in the corner. Collectively they provide a soul to a home.

Bansal presents an interesting feature of Smartworld creating a versatile additional “0.5 space” which residents are free to customize as a library, music room or a study area. With post COVID, these flexible spaces have become essential. The innovation supports her ideology that the house has to show the future and the past at the same time, providing functionality that is covered by emotion.

Getting a title that fits the creator, co founder or dreamer as she said by herself she is all of that a dreamer with timelines, a creator to cut the ways and yet a leader that has a team to support. She has a straightforward philosophy dream, build, and empower. Through excellent use of purpose, humanity, and futuristic design, Aishwarya Bansal demonstrates how women are and can be transforming the built environment within India at the base level.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed. 

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 Live Updates: 12 Hours Celebrating Women From All Walks Of Life

Tags: Aishwarya BansalAishwarya Pandit SharmaShakti Awards 2025We Women Want Conclave

