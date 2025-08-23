Did You Know: There Are 5 Easy Ways To Check Your PF Balance Quickly; Here Is How

Knowing your Provident Fund (PF) balance is very important because it helps you see how much money you have saved for the future. The PF is money saved for when you retire or stop working. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) makes it easy to check your PF balance. You don’t have to go to the office or wait for a long time. There are many easy ways to check your PF balance quickly. You can use your phone, send a text message, make a missed call, or even check online using the EPFO website or an app called UMANG. If you don’t know how to do these, you can also ask your office or HR department to help you. This story will tell you five simple ways to check your PF balance fast, so you always know how much money you have saved.
75