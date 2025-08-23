Did You Know: There Are 5 Easy Ways To Check Your PF Balance Quickly; Here Is How

Knowing your Provident Fund (PF) balance is very important because it helps you see how much money you have saved for the future. The PF is money saved for when you retire or stop working. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) makes it easy to check your PF balance. You don’t have to go to the office or wait for a long time. There are many easy ways to check your PF balance quickly. You can use your phone, send a text message, make a missed call, or even check online using the EPFO website or an app called UMANG. If you don’t know how to do these, you can also ask your office or HR department to help you. This story will tell you five simple ways to check your PF balance fast, so you always know how much money you have saved.

Easy Ways To Check Your PF Balance Check Your PF Balance via the EPFO Website Visit www.epfindia.gov.in.

Click on Services then For Employees then Member Passbook.

Log in with your UAN and password.

View your monthly contributions, employer’s share, and total PF balance. Check PF Balance Using the UMANG App Download the UMANG app from the Play Store or App Store.

Log in and link your UAN.

Access EPFO services like checking PF balance, tracking contributions, and raising claims.

View a 3-month transaction summary and download detailed statements as PDF. Check PF Balance via SMS Send an SMS to 7738299899 from your UAN registered mobile number.

Format EPFOHO UAN.

For regional languages, add language code for example EPFOHO UAN HIN for Hindi.

Get info on last contribution, current balance, and KYC details.

Available in 10 languages including English (default), Hindi (HIN), Tamil (TAM), Bengali (BEN) etc. Check PF Balance via Missed Call Give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number.

Make sure your UAN is linked with Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account.

No charges – the call disconnects automatically after 2 rings.

You will get an SMS with your latest contribution and balance. PF Balance for Employees of Exempted Establishments These employees cannot use EPFO portals or apps.

PF is managed internally by the company.

EPFO is important because it helps workers save money for the future. Every month, both the worker and the boss put some money into the Provident Fund. This money grows and can be used after retirement. EPFO also gives other benefits like pension and insurance to protect workers and their families. If someone changes jobs, EPFO makes it easy to move their money without any problem. You can also check your PF balance or get your money using simple ways like websites, apps, SMS, or missed calls. This helps workers keep track of their savings easily.