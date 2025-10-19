LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI gautam gambhir Indian tourists India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?

Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?

Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holiday: BSE and NSE will be open for normal trading on Monday, Oct 20. Markets will close on Tuesday, Oct 21 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat trading 1:45–2:45 pm) and Wednesday, Oct 22 for Balipratipada.

BSE and NSE will be open for normal trading on Monday, Oct 20. (Photo: Canva)
BSE and NSE will be open for normal trading on Monday, Oct 20. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 19, 2025 19:01:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?

As Diwali 2025 approaches, investors and traders are keen to know the status of the Indian stock markets. This year, Diwali falls on Monday, October 20, coinciding with Amavasya Tithi in the month of Kartik. While most schools, colleges, banks, and government offices across India will remain closed on this day, the Mumbai-based stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be open for regular trading hours from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on October 20.

However, there is a festive twist. Both exchanges will remain closed on Tuesday, October 21, for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, with a special one-hour Muhurat trading session scheduled from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. This session, considered highly auspicious, marks the beginning of the new Hindu financial year, Vikram Samvat 2082, and allows traders and investors to partake in the Diwali spirit.

The stock markets will also observe a holiday on Wednesday, October 22, for Balipratipada, celebrated to honor King Bali’s return to Earth. While normal trading will remain closed on both days, commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments will operate during the evening session from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30/11:55 p.m.

You Might Be Interested In

For reference, regular stock market timings are as follows:

Pre-open session: 9:00 a.m. – 9:08 a.m.

Regular trading session: 9:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Closing session: 3:40 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Block deal session: Morning 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m., Afternoon 2:05 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.

With back-to-back holidays, investors can plan their trading strategies accordingly. Remember, while the equity and currency derivatives markets will be closed, the commodity and EGR segments remain active during evening hours, offering traders continued opportunities.

ALSO READ: ‘Why Spend On Diyas For Diwali?’ Akhilesh Yadav Sparks Row, VHP Says ‘Go Celebrate Christmas In Vatican’

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 7:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bsediwaliDiwali 2025Diwali tradingNSE

RELATED News

US-China trade war clouds global economic outlook as 'new normal' emerges

US-China trade war clouds global economic outlook as 'new normal' emerges

Wall Street ends higher as investors digest Trump trade comments

EV supply chain data firm Benchmark Mineral trims workforce, sources say

Banking shares' wobbles reveal growing unease over credit risks

LATEST NEWS

Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?

India Vs Australia: Did Shubman Gill Get A Good Scolding From Gautam Gambhir After Losing 1st ODI? Intense Conversation Goes Viral

Foos comes from six shots back to win Macao Open in a playoff

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: ISRAEL HAS CONTINUED TO FULFILL ITS OBLIGATIONS TO THE CEASEFIRE

High-Voltage Bihar Election Drama On Video: RJD Leader Weeps On Streets, Rips Off His Clothes Over Poll Ticket Denial

Serie A Top Scorers

Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Delhi’s Nabi Karim: Husband Intervenes, Attacker Dies

Eredivisie Standings

Good News For Indian Tourists: You Can Soon Use UPI To Make Payments In Japan, Here’s How

Courtallam Waterfall Shut For Visitors Amid Flooding In Coimbatore

Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?
Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?
Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?
Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?
QUICK LINKS