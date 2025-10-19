Diwali 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open On Monday, October 20?

As Diwali 2025 approaches, investors and traders are keen to know the status of the Indian stock markets. This year, Diwali falls on Monday, October 20, coinciding with Amavasya Tithi in the month of Kartik. While most schools, colleges, banks, and government offices across India will remain closed on this day, the Mumbai-based stock exchanges BSE and NSE will be open for regular trading hours from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on October 20.

However, there is a festive twist. Both exchanges will remain closed on Tuesday, October 21, for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, with a special one-hour Muhurat trading session scheduled from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. This session, considered highly auspicious, marks the beginning of the new Hindu financial year, Vikram Samvat 2082, and allows traders and investors to partake in the Diwali spirit.

The stock markets will also observe a holiday on Wednesday, October 22, for Balipratipada, celebrated to honor King Bali’s return to Earth. While normal trading will remain closed on both days, commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments will operate during the evening session from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30/11:55 p.m.

For reference, regular stock market timings are as follows:

Pre-open session: 9:00 a.m. – 9:08 a.m.

Regular trading session: 9:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Closing session: 3:40 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Block deal session: Morning 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m., Afternoon 2:05 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.

With back-to-back holidays, investors can plan their trading strategies accordingly. Remember, while the equity and currency derivatives markets will be closed, the commodity and EGR segments remain active during evening hours, offering traders continued opportunities.

