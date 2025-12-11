LIVE TV
Home > Business > Domicil Partners with Indian Streaming Academy Awards Season 2 to Celebrate the Spaces Where Modern Stories Come Alive

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 11, 2025 13:54:13 IST

New Delhi [India], December 10: Domicil, the premium German home furnishing brand, recently partnered with the Indian Streaming Academy Awards Season 2 as an associate sponsor. The event, held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, highlighted an important shift in India’s entertainment culture. As streaming becomes the country’s preferred way to consume content, the home has quietly moved into the spotlight. Living rooms, bedrooms and small personal corners have turned into the places where people unwind and slip into the worlds unfolding on screen.

This connection between stories and the spaces they are experienced in carried through the evening’s celebrations. During the ceremony, Manoj Kumar Nair, Country Head (Brands), India, Middle East and Africa, HTL Group of Companies joined the celebrations on stage to felicitate two performers who made a strong impact this year. He presented the Best Supporting Role Male award to Sikkander Kher for Aarya and the Best Supporting Role Male (Regional) award to Dibyendu Bhattacharya for Poacher.

As conversations continued at the gathering, several artists spoke about how comfort shapes their own viewing experiences and how Domicil’s approach to design resonated with them. Actor Sanvikaa (Pooja Singh) captured the feeling in one line. “Experience the world beyond comfort with Domicil.” Her words pointed to the brand’s belief that true comfort does not call attention to itself. It blends into daily life and makes the familiar moments at home feel easier and more meaningful.

Model, actor and host for the evening, Shubra Aiyappa Sivappa shared her thoughts on the brand’s roots. “German brands are known to get the best of the world, and that is what Domicil will be doing to your home too.” She spoke about the quiet precision and discipline that define the brand’s craft. These details shape a room in ways that often go unnoticed but always influence how people feel within it.

 

Actor and influencer Pankhuri Gidwani offered a more personal take. “Domicil does not give you a product. It gives you a slice of life.” Her words captured how furniture can become part of everyday routines. It can hold late-night conversations, weekend binges, quiet pauses and long stretches of rest.

The rise of streaming has changed where and how India watches stories. People choose their own pace and their own space. A deep sofa can bring a family together after a busy week. A supportive recliner can make a long-awaited film smoother to sink into. A soft bed can ease the transition from screen time to a slower, more restful pace.

“Furniture plays a quiet but important role in all of this. It shapes how people relax, how easily they settle in and how fully they enjoy what they watch. Comfort becomes part of the narrative,” said Manoj Kumar Nair.

Domicil’s presence at the awards aligned well with the values the brand has always worked around: Thoughtful design, steady craftsmanship, and a belief in creating spaces that feel more warm. As the evening drew to a close, the conversations returned to a simple idea. Homes feel most alive when they give people the space to unwind and sink into the shows they choose on their own time. In these small, unhurried moments of OTT viewing, Domicil’s belief finds its meaning, ‘where to live is to dream’.

Visit: https://domicilindia.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 1:54 PM IST
