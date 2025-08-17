LIVE TV
Home > Business > EaseMyTrip's Bold Vision: How Nishant Pitti Plans To Transform The Company Beyond Travel

EaseMyTrip's Bold Vision: How Nishant Pitti Plans To Transform The Company Beyond Travel

EaseMyTrip Founder Nishant Pitti outlines the company's ambitious vision to transform from a travel platform into an integrated consumer services ecosystem. The EMT 2.0 strategy aims to diversify into high-margin sectors like hotels, holidays, wellness, and mobility, ensuring sustainable growth.

EaseMyTrip’s Bold Vision: How Nishant Pitti Plans To Transform The Company Beyond Travel

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 17, 2025 20:30:30 IST

Days after reporting sustainable financial performance in Q1 FY26, EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti laid out a vision for the group. Pitti envisages transformation from a travel platform to an integrated consumer services ecosystem.

Nishant Pitti’s Vision for EaseMyTrip’s Expansion

In a post on X on Sunday, Pitti said, ” EaseMyTrip is no longer just a flight led travel company. With over 3 crore loyal users, we are leveraging our scale and trust to grow multiple high margin businesses. By expanding across profitable verticals and acquiring established businesses, EaseMyTrip is creating a resilient ecosystem that gives customers more reasons to engage with us while delivering stronger value to partners and shareholders. Our vision is clear: to transform from a travel platform into an integrated consumer services ecosystem, powered by our vast user base, brand trust and distribution network”.

EaseMyTrip Sees Strong Growth in Q1 FY26

Earlier, on August 14, in a filing on the Stock Exchanges the company stated that for Q1 FY26, Gross Booking Revenue was Rs 2,065.8 Cr, Revenue from Operations was Rs 113.8 Cr, and the EBITDA was INR 6.9 Cr.

According to the filing, focused non-air segment strategies fuelled strong growth in the vertical. In Q1 FY26, hotel and holiday bookings grew by 81.2% year-on-year, rising from 1.8 Lac to 3.3 Lac room nights – averaging 3,637 room nights booked daily.

The trains, buses, and others segment recorded a 41.4% year-on-year growth, with bookings increasing from 3.1 Lac to 4.3 Lac.

EaseMyTrip’s international expansion action plans continued to deliver strong results, with its Dubai operations maintaining an impressive growth trajectory and reinforcing the brand’s presence in high potential international markets.

Dubai Operation’s Growth Surge Fuels EMT 2.0 Expansion Strategy

In Q1 FY26, Dubai operations recorded GBR of Rs 318.1 Cr. compared to Rs 126.7 Cr. in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing a year-on-year increase of 151.0%.

The company said it is positioning for its next phase of growth by expanding into hotels, holidays, mobility, wellness, and lifestyle services through its EMT 2.0 strategy, launched earlier this year. The focus is on acquiring profitable businesses in high-margin categories to reduce dependence on flights and build a more stable earnings base over time.

EMT 2.0 targets up to 49% percent stakes in established, profitable companies that can benefit from EaseMyTrip’s brand and distribution, while adding higher-margin revenue streams to the group.

The company says it is strategically reducing reliance on cyclical air travel by adding hotels, holidays, wellness, concierge, and mobility services with stronger unit economics. (Inputs from ANI)

