Home > Business > Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: The $ 50,000 Feud That Keeps The Internet Buzzing

Elon Musk and Sam Altman’s long-running feud reignites as Altman accuses Tesla of withholding a $50,000 refund. Musk fires back with a stinging “You stole a non-profit” jab. Sparks fly again!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 2, 2025 14:25:49 IST

Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: The Feud That Just Won’t Stop

The tech world’s favorite drama just got juicier! OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claims Tesla never refunded his $50,000 for a Roadster he ordered way back in 2018, a car that’s still MIA.

He even posted receipts, saying the refund site was “unavailable.” Elon Musk, never one to skip a clapback, shot back: “You stole a non-profit… and got your refund in 24 hours.”

Ouch. Once co-founders, now frenemies, Musk and Altman’s feud has officially gone from AI to AYE-YI-YI. Guess in this electric rivalry, sparks – and tweets – keep flying!

Altman’s Claim: “Tesla Never Refunded My $50,000”

In a post on X, Altman shared screenshots showing that he ordered a Tesla Roadster on July 11, 2018, and requested a cancellation and refund the same day.
He alleged that the official refund portal was unavailable for years.

“I really was excited for the car! And I understand delays. But 7.5 years has felt like a long time to wait,” Altman wrote.

Musk’s Response: “You Stole A Non-Profit”

Elon Musk hit back sharply, claiming the matter was resolved long ago.

“You stole a non-profit,” Musk wrote on X, adding, “And you forgot to mention act 4, where this issue was fixed and you received a refund within 24 hours.”
He further remarked, “But that is in your nature,” hinting at their ongoing rivalry.

From Co-Founders To Competitors: The Unplugged Tale of Musk and Altman

Elon Musk and Sam Altman once worked together in Silicon Valley, and they are two visionaries sharing one mission to create safe and ethical artificial intelligence. In 2015, they co-founded OpenAI, where they vowed to make AI development open and non-profit for the greater good. However, the differences between them increased with the growth of the company. Musk desired a greater level of authority and felt that the non-profit business was constraining; Altman wanted autonomy and a vision that lasted longer than corporate pressures.

Their relationship collapsed by 2018. The last of the straws was when Musk allegedly attempted to spearhead a takeover of OpenAI worth 97 billion dollars, which was strongly opposed by Altman, who announced that the business was not for sale. What began as a mutual fantasy became one of the most hyped challenges in the history of technology, which is evidence that even in the era of AI, feelings, egos, and ambitions are all too human.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 2:25 PM IST
TOP CATEGORIES

