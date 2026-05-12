From Paperwork To UPI: How EPFO 3.0 Is Rewriting PF Withdrawal Rules In 2026; Check Out All The Latest Updates Here

Higher Withdrawal Flexibility
- Up to 75% of eligible PF balance can be withdrawn anytime
(Includes both employee and employer contributions)
- Purpose-based limits:
- Education withdrawal allowed up to 10 times
- Marriage withdrawal allowed up to 5 times
- Emergency auto-settlement limit increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh
Simplified PF Withdrawal Rules
Three Broad Categories Introduced
Earlier 13 withdrawal types merged into:
- Essential Needs (illness, education, marriage)
- Housing Needs
- Special Circumstances (natural disasters, financial distress)
Reduced Eligibility Period
- Minimum service period for partial withdrawal reduced to 12 months
EPFO 3.0 Tax Rules and Private PF Trust Changes: What’s New in 2026
With the introduction of Form 121, the unified tax declaration form, which replaces Forms 15G and 15H, withdrawals exceeding ₹50,000 from EPFO accounts will now require you to fill up the form if your service is less than five years for TDS exemption. Along with ITR details of the last two years and a digital submission on the EPFO portal, it’s an effort to reduce paperwork and bring in transparency.
And as for away from the EPFO side, the private trust infrastructure, too is being regulated more strictly. Unlike before, PF trust managers cannot offer arbitrarily high rates of return. They are expected to offer rates of 2% over the EPFO’s interest rate of 8.25%, on top of their operations costs. The idea is to bring more stability and transparency in returns, and protect employees from potential bad actors.
Also Read: EPFO Updates: Can You Withdraw PF Money From An ATM? Here’s How EPFO 3.0 Could Change PF Access; Step-By-Step Guide Inside
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