LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity climate change bjp balochistan Imran Khan business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Business > EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

Checking your EPF balance is now effortless, just send a simple SMS to 7738299899. With an active UAN and registered mobile number, you instantly receive your PF balance, contributions, and KYC status.

EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide
EPF Balance in Seconds

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 2, 2025 15:09:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

How to Check Your EPF Balance via SMS

How do you find out about the balance of your EPF account? Good news is, you do not have to go through apps, remember passwords, or even hunt for OTPs! All you have to do is pick up your smartphone and send a message to 7738299899 from your mobile number registered with EPFO. That’s all! One text message and your PF balance is right back to you like an old friend. The whole process is fast, hassle-free, and the best option for urgent requests needing balance checking.

Are you ready to know the amount of your savings? Well, your PF balance is just a message away, so go ahead!

Prerequisites Before Using The SMS Service

Before sending the SMS, make sure that:

  • Your UAN (Universal Account Number) is activated on the EPFO portal.

  • Your UAN is linked to your KYC details (Bank Account, Aadhaar, PAN).

  • You send the message from the mobile number registered with your UAN.

Step-by-Step Guide To Sending The SMS For EPF Balance Check

  1. Open your messaging app.

  2. Type the message in this format:
    EPFOHO UAN <Language Code>

  3. Replace UAN with your actual 12-digit UAN.

  4. Replace <Language Code> with the first three letters of your preferred language.

    • If you skip the language code, the reply will be sent in English (default).

  5. Send the SMS to 7738299899.

Supported Language Codes By SMS For EPF Balance Check

The service supports 10 languages:

  • ENG – English (default)

  • HIN – Hindi

  • PUN – Punjabi

  • GUJ – Gujarati

  • MAR – Marathi

  • KAN – Kannada

  • TEL – Telugu

  • TAM – Tamil

  • MAL – Malayalam

  • BEN – Bengali

What You Will Receive in the Reply SMS Of EPF

Once you hit send, EPFO texts you back with a mini financial snapshot that includes:

  • Your latest PF contribution – the most recent amount added to your fund.

  • Your EPF account balance – the total savings accumulated so far.

  • Your KYC status – a quick update on whether your account details are fully verified.

Also Read: Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 3:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: check PF balance without appEPF balance checkEPF contribution checkEPF mobile numberEPFO balance inquiryEPFO SMS serviceEPFO UANPF balance SMSPF KYC statusUAN activation

RELATED News

From Exploration to Data: Modernizing the Artisanal Mining Sector in Rural Tanzania

RBI Set To Cut Repo Rate In December? Inflation Hits Decadal Low, Growth Strong

Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 2: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

LATEST NEWS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Issues Big Warning, Claims A Major War Is Coming Within Next…

Mumbai To Witness Dry Days: Here Are the Dates Announced In Mumbai And Other States For December

Why Is China Imposing Tax On Condoms? New Revised Law Signals Aggressive Push To Raise Birth Rates, Here’s When It Comes To Effect

Cash-Strapped Pakistan Exposed Again, Sends One-Year-Expired Supplies To Sri Lanka Amid Cyclone Ditwah Crisis

Here’s What Happens To Your Body When You Eat A Banana First Thing In The Morning

19-Minute Instagram ‘Leaked MMS’ Still Trending: Here’s How Things Unfolded – Timeline

EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

Explained: Despite Early Warnings, Why Cyclone-Driven Floods Devastated Indonesia, Thailand And Sri Lanka Killing Over 1,200

Ranbir Kapoor’s Team Clashes With Paparazzi A Day After Jaya Bachchan’s Classist Remarks Go Viral: ‘Are Bhai Bulaya Hai,’

Caught On Camera: Aryan Khan Shows Middle Fingers To Crowd As He Pulls Up To A Bengaluru Event, SRK’s Son Then Quickly Exits After Greeting Fans

EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide
EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide
EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide
EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

QUICK LINKS