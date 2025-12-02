EPF Balance in Seconds: Check Your PF via SMS Instantly; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide

How to Check Your EPF Balance via SMS

How do you find out about the balance of your EPF account? Good news is, you do not have to go through apps, remember passwords, or even hunt for OTPs! All you have to do is pick up your smartphone and send a message to 7738299899 from your mobile number registered with EPFO. That’s all! One text message and your PF balance is right back to you like an old friend. The whole process is fast, hassle-free, and the best option for urgent requests needing balance checking.

Are you ready to know the amount of your savings? Well, your PF balance is just a message away, so go ahead!

Prerequisites Before Using The SMS Service

Before sending the SMS, make sure that:

Your UAN (Universal Account Number) is activated on the EPFO portal.

Your UAN is linked to your KYC details (Bank Account, Aadhaar, PAN).

You send the message from the mobile number registered with your UAN.

Step-by-Step Guide To Sending The SMS For EPF Balance Check

Open your messaging app. Type the message in this format:

EPFOHO UAN <Language Code> Replace UAN with your actual 12-digit UAN. Replace <Language Code> with the first three letters of your preferred language. If you skip the language code, the reply will be sent in English (default). Send the SMS to 7738299899.

Supported Language Codes By SMS For EPF Balance Check

The service supports 10 languages:

ENG – English (default)

HIN – Hindi

PUN – Punjabi

GUJ – Gujarati

MAR – Marathi

KAN – Kannada

TEL – Telugu

TAM – Tamil

MAL – Malayalam

BEN – Bengali

What You Will Receive in the Reply SMS Of EPF

Once you hit send, EPFO texts you back with a mini financial snapshot that includes:

Your latest PF contribution – the most recent amount added to your fund.

Your EPF account balance – the total savings accumulated so far.

Your KYC status – a quick update on whether your account details are fully verified.

Also Read: Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?