Experience a Cinematic Diwali: TCL Lights Up The Big Billion Days with Unbeatable TV Offers

New Delhi [India], September 22: TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and a pioneer in display technology, today announced its exciting participation in Flipkart’s highly anticipated The Big Billion Days sale, bringing an array of incredible offers and offers on its cutting-edge television lineup, perfectly timed for the festive Diwali season. As one of the key contributors to Flipkart’s TV category sales, TCL is set to make this festive season brighter for Indian households with unparalleled viewing experiences.

Customers can look forward to spectacular deals across TCL’s diverse range of 2K, 4K, QLED, and revolutionary Mini LED Google TVs, available on Flipkart. This festive season, TCL aims to empower consumers to upgrade their home entertainment systems with premium technology at irresistible prices.

“Diwali is a time for joy, celebration, and bringing families together. At TCL, we believe in enhancing these moments with state-of-the-art technology that offers immersive entertainment,” said Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India. “Our partnership with Flipkart for The Big Billion Days sale allows us to reach millions of homes across India, offering our innovative Mini LED, QLED, and 4K TVs at exceptional value. We are committed to delivering premium viewing experiences, and with these festive offers, we invite everyone to celebrate Diwali with TCL’s superior picture and sound quality.”

Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, “The Big Billion Days is a celebration that reaches every corner of India, from bustling metros to emerging towns and cities. With a customer base that reflects the diversity of our nation, we’re delighted to collaborate with TCL to bring cutting-edge television technology to millions of households. TCL’s innovation in display and sound, combined with Flipkart’s trusted platform and deep reach, ensures that premium entertainment is now more accessible than ever. This festive season, TCL is offering great deals and enabling families to upgrade their homes with experiences that truly elevate how they celebrate festivals.”

In a landmark move, the GST on key aspirational electronics, including televisions (all TVs above 32″), has been reduced from 28% to 18%. This significant tax rationalization by the government is a dual benefit that not only enhances affordability for consumers but also gives a substantial boost to the domestic electronics manufacturing sector.

TCL’s extensive portfolio on Flipkart caters to every need and budget, featuring advanced technologies designed to transform the home viewing experience. Highlights of the sale include:

TCL Q6CS QD-Mini LED Google TV: Redefine your viewing with the Premium QD-Mini LED Google TV. This series combines QLED and Mini LED for breathtaking visuals. With 144 Hz VRR, 312+ Local Dimming Zones, TCL All Domain Halo Control, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and IMAX Enhanced, it delivers unparalleled picture quality. Immerse yourself in rich audio with the Onkyo 2.1 Ch. Hi-Fi System and Dolby Atmos. Available in 55, 65, and 75 inches.

TCL T6C QLED Ultra HD Smart Google TV: Experience vibrant colors and stunning clarity with the QLED – Quantum Dot Display. Featuring an HVA Panel, HDR 10+, Dynamic Colour Enhancement, and Dolby Vision, all housed in a sleek Metallic Bezel-less Design. Enjoy captivating sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, and elevate your gaming with Game Master and 120 Hz Game Accelerator. Powered by the AIPQ Processor, the TV fine-tunes visuals and audio for lifelike movies, sports, and gaming. With Google TV OS, enjoy a seamless smart experience with all your favorite apps and recommendations in one place. Available in 43, 55, 65, and 75 inches.

TCL V6C 4K UHD Smart LED Google TV: Dive into the world of ultra-high definition with this 4K UHD Smart LED Google TV. Its wide-angle HVA panel, HDR 10, 100% Color Volume Plus, Micro Dimming, and Dolby Vision ensure a truly immersive visual feast. Complementing the stunning visuals are Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support, all wrapped in a premium Metallic Bezel-Less Design. The AIPQ Processor enhances visuals and sound for immersive viewing, while Google TV OS gives easy access to apps and personalized content. Available in 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches.

iFFALCON U75 Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV: Discover brilliance with the Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV. Boasting HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Wide Color Gamut, and Multiple Eye Care features in a Metallic Bezel-Less Design. Enjoy powerful audio with Dolby Atmos and an exceptional gaming experience with Game Master, SuperWide Gameview, and 144 Hz VRR. AIPQ Processor and AI Motion (MEMC) deliver optimized visuals with smooth action, while Google TV OS brings all your apps and content together. Available in 55, 65, and 75 inches.

Limited-time offers are available during Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days sale. Customers are encouraged to visit Flipkart.com to explore the full range of TCL televisions and take advantage of these festive deals to bring home the ultimate entertainment experience this Diwali.

