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Home > Business News > First Indian Female DJ to feature in a Gaming Reality Show “Wheel of Fortune”

First Indian Female DJ to feature in a Gaming Reality Show “Wheel of Fortune”

First Indian Female DJ to feature in a Gaming Reality Show “Wheel of Fortune”

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 24, 2026 10:15:19 IST

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First Indian Female DJ to feature in a Gaming Reality Show “Wheel of Fortune”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: In a world where music and entertainment constantly evolve, few artists manage to break through the noise and create a legacy. Today, the Indian music fraternity stands tall and proud as DJ Khyati Roy achieves a feat that will be etched in the history books of entertainment. Khyati has officially become the first Indian female DJ to be featured on the legendary reality gaming show, ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

A Landmark Moment with Akshay Kumar

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The excitement reached a fever pitch as DJ Khyati Roy shared the stage with none other than the “Khiladi” of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar. Known for her electrifying sets and impeccable sense of rhythm, Khyati brought a fresh, high-octane energy to the iconic game show format. Seeing a female DJ from India command the stage alongside a global superstar like Akshay Kumar is not just a personal win for her; it is a powerful statement for the entire industry.

The Journey to the Top

Success like this doesn’t happen overnight. DJ Khyati Roy’s rise to prominence is a testament to years of grit, passion, and an unwavering commitment to her craft. Having performed at some of the most prestigious venues and high-profile events, including her notable collaborations with Thrive Entertainment, Khyati has consistently proven that she is more than just a performer—she is a visionary artist.

Her association with Thrive Entertainment played a pivotal role in showcasing her talent to a broader audience, setting the stage for her eventual transition to national and international television.

First Indian Female DJ to feature in a Gaming Reality Show “Wheel of Fortune”

Breaking Industry Stereotypes

The DJing profession has long been perceived as a male-dominated field. However, Khyati Roy is part of a new wave of female artists who are shattering these stereotypes with every beat. By appearing on a platform as massive as Wheel of Fortune, she has opened doors for thousands of aspiring female musicians across India, proving that gender is no barrier to reaching the pinnacle of the entertainment world.

Beyond an Appearance: A Cultural Shift

This milestone is being hailed by industry experts as “History in the making.” It represents a shift in how music artists are integrated into mainstream media. Khyati’s presence on the show adds a layer of modern, youthful vibrance to the traditional gaming format, bridging the gap between the nightlife music scene and family-oriented television.

The Road Ahead

As the news of her achievement trends across social media, the message is clear: DJ Khyati Roy is a force to be reckoned with. Her journey from the DJ booth to the sets of one of the world’s most famous game shows serves as a beacon of inspiration for anyone daring to dream big.

With this historic appearance, Khyati has not only set a new benchmark for herself but has also raised the bar for Indian entertainment on a global scale. As she continues to tour and create magic with her music, the world will undoubtedly be watching what this trailblazer does next.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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First Indian Female DJ to feature in a Gaming Reality Show “Wheel of Fortune”

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First Indian Female DJ to feature in a Gaming Reality Show “Wheel of Fortune”
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