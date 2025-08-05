LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia donald trump china France news Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia
LIVE TV
Home > Business > FlySBS Aviation IPO Skyrockets To 296× Subscription: What’s Fueling This Record Demand?

FlySBS Aviation IPO Skyrockets To 296× Subscription: What’s Fueling This Record Demand?

FlySBS Aviation SME IPO closed with an astounding 296.29× subscription, driven by massive retail, HNI, and institutional demand. With listing set for August 8, investors now await allotment results and premium listing performance amid strong financials and grey market buzz.

FlySBS Aviation IPO Skyrockets To 296× Subscription: What’s Fueling This Record Demand?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 5, 2025 20:07:14 IST

The FlySBS Aviation SME IPO, which opened on August 1, 2025, saw strong initial traction and continued momentum into Day 3. The ₹102.53 crore fresh issue targeting upscale private aviation customers is drawing solid investor interest.

FlySBS Aviation: Key IPO Details

•    Price Band: ₹210–₹225 per share
•    Lot Size: 600 shares (Minimum retail investment: ₹1,35,000)
•    Bid Opening Dates: August 1, 2025
•    Bid Closing Dates: August 5, 2025
•    Allotment: August 6
•    Refund & Demat Credit: August 7
•    Listing on NSE SME platform: August 8, 2025 

Subscription Status on Day 3

On its third and final day, the IPO received total bids of approximately 296.29x, as per today’s data, Non Institutional Investor (NII) demand surged at 564.62 times, Retail Individual Investors to 286.26 times, while QIB interest remains comparatively low to 192.01 times.

•    Retail Individual Investors (RII): 286.26x
•    Non Institutional Investors (NIIs): 564.62x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 192.01x 
(Data: August 05, 2025 | 8:00 PM)

FlySBS Aviation: About the Company

FlySBS Aviation operates as a Chennai based private charter provider, targeting national and international jets in an asset light model. It posted FY25 revenue of ₹195.38 crore and net profit of ₹28.41 crore, a year-over-year growth of 83% and 153%, respectively. 

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult the company’s prospectus and seek guidance from a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Also Read: Will Jyoti Global Plast Be the Next Big Listing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

Could Trump’s Tariffs On India Skyrocket? Unpacking 5 Potential Scenarios
Donald Trump Threatens to Raise India’s Tariffs ‘Substantially In Next 24 Hours’
Gautam Adani’s Fortune Underpins Strategic Shift At Adani Ports: What’s Behind It?
EPFO’s New UAN Rule: Why Is Aadhaar Face Authentication Taking Over?
Gautam Adani Steps Down As Executive Chairman: What’s Next For Adani Ports After A Stellar 21% Revenue Jump?

LATEST NEWS

US House Committee Subpoenas DOJ, Clintons & Ex-Attorneys General in Epstein Probe
FlySBS Aviation IPO Skyrockets To 296× Subscription: What’s Fueling This Record Demand?
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: A Grim Reminder of Uttarakhand’s Fragile Future
New Book Chronicles Abrogation of Article 370 and Vision for Jammu and Kashmir’s Future
Satya Pal Malik’s Path to Raj Bhavan: How a Grassroots Politician Became Jammu and Kashmir’s Last Governor
Satya Pal Malik’s Final Interview: Bold Claims on Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Kashmir’s Pain
Meet Brock Lesnar’s Wife, Rena Marlette Greek: Her Life Now Will Shock You!
From BOO & BUM To FAT & FUN: Real Airport Codes That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones
‘Without Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma,Shubman Gill Became India’s Backbone’ Ex Pakistani Legend Drops Truth Bomb
Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science: Gurukula Students Can Now Study at IITs Under ‘Setubandha Scholar Scheme’
FlySBS Aviation IPO Skyrockets To 296× Subscription: What’s Fueling This Record Demand?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FlySBS Aviation IPO Skyrockets To 296× Subscription: What’s Fueling This Record Demand?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FlySBS Aviation IPO Skyrockets To 296× Subscription: What’s Fueling This Record Demand?
FlySBS Aviation IPO Skyrockets To 296× Subscription: What’s Fueling This Record Demand?
FlySBS Aviation IPO Skyrockets To 296× Subscription: What’s Fueling This Record Demand?
FlySBS Aviation IPO Skyrockets To 296× Subscription: What’s Fueling This Record Demand?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?