FlySBS Aviation IPO Skyrockets To 296× Subscription: What’s Fueling This Record Demand?

The FlySBS Aviation SME IPO, which opened on August 1, 2025, saw strong initial traction and continued momentum into Day 3. The ₹102.53 crore fresh issue targeting upscale private aviation customers is drawing solid investor interest.

FlySBS Aviation: Key IPO Details

• Price Band: ₹210–₹225 per share

• Lot Size: 600 shares (Minimum retail investment: ₹1,35,000)

• Bid Opening Dates: August 1, 2025

• Bid Closing Dates: August 5, 2025

• Allotment: August 6

• Refund & Demat Credit: August 7

• Listing on NSE SME platform: August 8, 2025

Subscription Status on Day 3

On its third and final day, the IPO received total bids of approximately 296.29x, as per today’s data, Non Institutional Investor (NII) demand surged at 564.62 times, Retail Individual Investors to 286.26 times, while QIB interest remains comparatively low to 192.01 times.

• Retail Individual Investors (RII): 286.26x

• Non Institutional Investors (NIIs): 564.62x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 192.01x

(Data: August 05, 2025 | 8:00 PM)

FlySBS Aviation: About the Company

FlySBS Aviation operates as a Chennai based private charter provider, targeting national and international jets in an asset light model. It posted FY25 revenue of ₹195.38 crore and net profit of ₹28.41 crore, a year-over-year growth of 83% and 153%, respectively.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult the company’s prospectus and seek guidance from a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Also Read: Will Jyoti Global Plast Be the Next Big Listing? Here’s What You Need To Know