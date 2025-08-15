LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > From Food To Fuel: What Got Cheaper And Costlier In India, July 2024 Vs July 2025

From Food To Fuel: What Got Cheaper And Costlier In India, July 2024 Vs July 2025

India’s CPI inflation dropped to 1.55% in July 2025 from 7.44% a year earlier, driven by falling food prices. Vegetables, cereals, and pulses became cheaper, while healthcare, fuel, and housing costs rose, keeping core inflation pressures intact.

From Food To Fuel: What Got Cheaper And Costlier In India, July 2024 Vs July 2025

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 15, 2025 17:26:11 IST

The inflation in India has witnessed a drastic shift in July 2025 compared to the same month last year. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation falling to 1.55%, showing a downward shift from 7.44% in July 2024, according to data cited by Investywise and official government releases. This symbolises a lowest inflation rate in over seven years, giving relief to consumers but not across the segments.

The major contributor to this drops in inflation was food, which turned negative at -1.76% in July 2025 compared to 11.5% a year earlier. Prices of vegetables fell by 20.7%, while cereals, pulses, eggs, and edible oils also saw substantial drop. This was driven by an amalgamation of better harvests, improvised supply chains, and lower global commodity prices.

Long term operational reforms needed to control Inflations

However, healthcare inflation continued mounting to 4.57%, and fuel and lighting inflation edged up to 2.67%. the costs of Education and housing were also raised, even as broader inflation were less impacted. Analysts caution that these sectors are not much sensitive to short-term economic cycles and needed long-term operational reforms.

The essentials became inexpensive, inflation in services and input costs in sectors like health and utilities are likely to retain the core inflation above 4% in the medium term.

Inflation: Fluctuations in Urban and Rural Areas

Experts also noted that both the urban and rural consumers are facing inflation differently. Rural inflation stuck sharply to 1.18%, thanks to the drop in food costs. On the other hand, urban inflation continued to be higher at 2.05%, effected by costlier services and housing sector. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to view this disinflation as a short-term shift, especially with global oil prices fluctuations and uncertainty in monsoon ahead.

GoI may need to keep a balance between growth rate and inflation, particularly through infrastructure investments and better social safety nets to offset rising healthcare and education costs.

Also Read: Why Are Indian Households Expecting Lower Inflation? RBI Survey Reveals Surprising Shifts

Tags: CPI Inflationinflation

RELATED News

Trend Reversal or False Dawn? Nifty 50 Sets the Stage for Monday With Bullish Signals
Air Canada Flight Attendants’ Strike Nears – What to Do If Your Flight Is Cancelled
Gem Aromatics Limited IPO Alert: Should You Invest? Here’s What You Need To Know!
Vikram Solar Limited IPO Alert: What Investors Should Know Before Subscribing
RBI’s FREE-AI Guidelines: How Will They Transform India’s Financial Future?

LATEST NEWS

Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
From Food To Fuel: What Got Cheaper And Costlier In India, July 2024 Vs July 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Food To Fuel: What Got Cheaper And Costlier In India, July 2024 Vs July 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Food To Fuel: What Got Cheaper And Costlier In India, July 2024 Vs July 2025
From Food To Fuel: What Got Cheaper And Costlier In India, July 2024 Vs July 2025
From Food To Fuel: What Got Cheaper And Costlier In India, July 2024 Vs July 2025
From Food To Fuel: What Got Cheaper And Costlier In India, July 2024 Vs July 2025

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?