LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Business > From Names To Postal Address And Gender, Louis Vuitton UK Customer Data Gets Leaked In New Cyber Attack

From Names To Postal Address And Gender, Louis Vuitton UK Customer Data Gets Leaked In New Cyber Attack

Louis Vuitton confirms a UK data breach exposing customer names, contacts, and purchase history. No financial data was leaked. The July 2 attack is LVMH’s third in 3 months. Customers warned of phishing risks as UK arrests follow retail cyberattacks on M&S, Co-op, and Harrods.

Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 23:07:40 IST

Louis Vuitton says data belonging to some of its UK customers was stolen in a cyber attack last week.

The luxury brand confirmed an unauthorised party got into its UK systems, making off with names, purchase history, and contact details. No financial info, like bank or card numbers, was compromised, they say.

In a message to customers, Louis Vuitton said there’s no sign anyone’s misused the data yet, but warned that phishing, fraud, or unauthorised use could still happen.

The company reported the breach to the authorities, including the Information Commissioner’s Office.

The attack happened on July 2, according to Bloomberg. This is the third time LVMH, Louis Vuitton’s parent company, has dealt with a similar breach in just three months. Just last week, LVMH’s Korean branch was also hit by a cyber attack.

This isn’t an isolated thing, either. Retailers across the board have been targeted lately. Earlier this week, authorities arrested three teenage boys and a 20-year-old woman after cyber attacks on big UK names like M&S, Co-op, and Harrods.

The National Crime Agency said those arrests happened early Thursday morning in the West Midlands, London, and Staffordshire.



ALSO READ: The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Brings Back Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

Tags: Cyber Attacklatest business newsLouis Vuitton

More News

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Were There Any ‘Dangerous Goods’ On Air India Flight? Probe Report Reveals The Truth
Diogo Jota: Liverpool To Retire Number 20 Shirt
‘Why Did You Cut Off?’, Asked One Pilot, Reveals Air India Crash Probe Report, This is What The Second Pilot Said Seconds Before Deadly Tragedy
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Preliminary Report Reveals Both Engines Shut Down Within Seconds After Takeoff
Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Joins Bjorn Borg And Rafael Nadal On Elite List
Justin Bieber On New Surprise Album Swag Puts A Full Stop To Divorce Rumours But Addresses Marriage Struggles
Gervonta Davis Arrested: Boxer Jailed On Domestic Violence Charge In Florida
Here’s Why Anurag Kashyap Thinks Ananya Panday Changed After Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Struggle’ Remark
Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Public Appearance After Jeff Bezos’ Wedding, Ditches His Signature Cap To Attend Wimbledon Day 12- See Pics!
Superman Box Office Collection: With $22.5 Million On Day One, James Gunn’s Superhero Flick Might Rake-In $100M Domestically

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?