From Names To Postal Address And Gender, Louis Vuitton UK Customer Data Gets Leaked In New Cyber Attack

Louis Vuitton says data belonging to some of its UK customers was stolen in a cyber attack last week.

The luxury brand confirmed an unauthorised party got into its UK systems, making off with names, purchase history, and contact details. No financial info, like bank or card numbers, was compromised, they say.

In a message to customers, Louis Vuitton said there’s no sign anyone’s misused the data yet, but warned that phishing, fraud, or unauthorised use could still happen.

The company reported the breach to the authorities, including the Information Commissioner’s Office.

The attack happened on July 2, according to Bloomberg. This is the third time LVMH, Louis Vuitton’s parent company, has dealt with a similar breach in just three months. Just last week, LVMH’s Korean branch was also hit by a cyber attack.

This isn’t an isolated thing, either. Retailers across the board have been targeted lately. Earlier this week, authorities arrested three teenage boys and a 20-year-old woman after cyber attacks on big UK names like M&S, Co-op, and Harrods.

The National Crime Agency said those arrests happened early Thursday morning in the West Midlands, London, and Staffordshire.

