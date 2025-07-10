LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Brings Back Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Brings Back Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is in development, with Meryl Streep expected to return as Miranda Priestly. Set in today’s digital fashion world, the story follows a struggling Runway magazine and a power shift between Priestly and Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathways

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 12:16:55 IST

A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is officially in the early stages of development, nearly two decades after the original film became a surprise cultural touchstone. Meryl Streep is expected to repeat her role as the  editor in chief of the Runway magazine, a character loosely inspired by Anna Wintour from Vogue.

Miranda Priestly Faces Relevance Crisis as Runway Magazine Struggles in Digital Era

This time it is being said that the story picks up with Miranda confronting the fashion industry getting reshaped by social media, influencer branding, and the fact that traditional publishing is fading. The character who once commanded designers since only her opinion is the one that mattered and dictated trends may now be facing irrelevance in this new digital world, according to early reports, financial pressure as well. The sequel reportedly opens with Runway magazine on the verge of collapse, forcing Miranda Priestly  to work with a former rival to keep it alive and not losing its relevance. 

Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs May Hold the Power in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway is in discussions to return as Andy Sachs, the assistant who ruled the fashion circle with her skills and intelligence while her time there and chose to walk away from Miranda’s world later. Now, she may be in a position of power herself potentially as the head of a digital platform Miranda needs. The shift in their dynamic could form the emotional core of the story.

The original screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, is lightly known to be involved, though the details remain blurry. Fans also wonder about the return of Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, but no casting has been confirmed except a few.

Released in 2006, the original film was a commercial hit, more than an a movie it was a journey that many young girls wanted to live in their own Prada and Jimmy Choo’s and walk the path of growth and fashion. It explored the personal costs of ambition in a high pressure industry, themes that remain just as relevant even today.

While the sequel still has no official release date, its development has already sparked conversation not just about fashion, but about what it means to stay powerful in a world that changes faster than ever.

Tags: anne hathawaydevil wears prada sequelmeryl streepmiranda priestly

