Fujiyama Power IPO Opens Today: Will This Solar Star Shine On Dalal Street? Here Are The Key Details

Fujiyama Power IPO Opens For Subscription: Will This Solar Star Shine Bright?
The sun’s not the only thing rising, Fujiyama Power Systems is, too! The Noida-based solar rooftop maker has launched its ₹828 crore IPO, opening for bids on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The issue includes both fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS), giving investors a chance to grab a piece of India’s growing clean-energy story. You’ve got until November 17 to apply before the big debut on NSE and BSE on November 20.
The question now, will Fujiyama light up the market or just flicker under pressure?
Fujiyama Power IPO: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|Price Band
|₹216 – ₹228 per share
|Lot Size
|65 shares
|Total Issue Size
|₹828 crore
|Breakdown of Issue
|₹600 crore fresh issue (2.63 crore shares) + ₹228 crore OFS (1 crore shares)
|Pre-IPO Placement
|Small stake sold to ValueQuest Investment Advisors
|Use of IPO Proceeds
|• ₹180 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
• ₹275 crore to repay/prepay borrowings
• Balance for general corporate purposes
|Subscription Status (as of Day 1, 10:30 AM)
|Overall: 2% subscribed
Retail: 4% booked
NII: 1% booked
QIB: Yet to bid
