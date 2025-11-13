LIVE TV
Fujiyama Power IPO Opens Today: Will This Solar Star Shine On Dalal Street? Here Are The Key Details

Fujiyama Power IPO Opens Today: Will This Solar Star Shine On Dalal Street? Here Are The Key Details

Fujiyama Power IPO: Fujiyama Power Systems’ ₹828 crore IPO opens for subscription, blending fresh equity and OFS. Backed by big-name anchors, the solar firm’s market debut could power up India’s clean-energy investment buzz.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 13, 2025 11:49:41 IST

Fujiyama Power IPO Opens For Subscription: Will This Solar Star Shine Bright?

The sun’s not the only thing rising, Fujiyama Power Systems is, too! The Noida-based solar rooftop maker has launched its ₹828 crore IPO, opening for bids on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The issue includes both fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS), giving investors a chance to grab a piece of India’s growing clean-energy story. You’ve got until November 17 to apply before the big debut on NSE and BSE on November 20.

The question now, will Fujiyama light up the market or just flicker under pressure?

Fujiyama Power IPO: Key Details 

Category Details
Price Band ₹216 – ₹228 per share
Lot Size 65 shares
Total Issue Size ₹828 crore
Breakdown of Issue ₹600 crore fresh issue (2.63 crore shares) + ₹228 crore OFS (1 crore shares)
Pre-IPO Placement Small stake sold to ValueQuest Investment Advisors
Use of IPO Proceeds • ₹180 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
• ₹275 crore to repay/prepay borrowings
• Balance for general corporate purposes
Subscription Status (as of Day 1, 10:30 AM) Overall: 2% subscribed
Retail: 4% booked
NII: 1% booked
QIB: Yet to bid

Fujiyama Power IPO: Anchor Investors Back the Issue

  • Fujiyama Power raised ₹246.9 crore from 15 anchor investors on November 12.

  • 1.08 crore shares were allotted at ₹228 per share.

  • Major participants included:

    • Nippon India Mutual Fund

    • Tata Mutual Fund

    • BNP Paribas

    • Societe Generale

    • ValueQuest Investment Advisors

    • LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund

    • Astorne Capital

    • Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius

Fujiyama Power IPO: Key Managers and Outlook

  • Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.

  • MUFG Intime India acts as the registrar to the issue.

  • With strong financial performance but a cautious early response, the IPO could gain more traction as investor sentiment improves in the coming days.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Nov 13, 2025 11:49 AM IST
