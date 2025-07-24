GNG Electronics IPO Subscription Day 2: Oversubscribed, Want To know more?

GNG Electronics Ltd, a well-known company in the business of refurbished electronics products, has opened its IPO today, July 23, 2025 for subscription. The IPO will end on July 25, 2025 with the allotment date given is July 28, 2025.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) has launched its ₹460 crore IPO of fresh issue of equity shares and a sale of existing shares.

The investor has shown their keen interest on day 2, the IPO is oversubscribed not to 26.9 times.

The company is a well-known player in the refurbished electronics industry, and is launching a ₹460 crore IPO. If you are an investor and are planning to participate, hereunder are the details you must know beforehand:

Key Details:

• Issue Opens: July 23, 2025

• Issue Closes: July 25, 2025

• Allotment Date: July 28, 2025

• Price Band: ₹225 to ₹237 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹14,931

• Maximum Lot Size: 33 shares

• Issue Size: The total issue size is ₹203.28 crore, comprising a fresh issue of up to ₹4,000 million and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,550,000 equity shares.

Subscription Details:

Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) : 23.01x

Non Institutional Investors: 68.57x

Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs): 2.21

(Data: July 24, 2025 | 17:39 PM)

About GNG Electronics Limited

GNG Electronics Limited, the parent company of Electronics Bazaar, has a unique business model. The company specializes in sustainable electronics products and offers high-quality refurbished laptops and desktops tailored to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and organizations. It is the parent company of Electronics Bazaar, which provides refurbished IT equipment.

Through Electronics Bazaar, the company aims to provide affordable and reliable refurbished technology solutions globally. The company has a strong presence across India with a global footprint in UAE and USA markets. GNG Electronics is constantly striving to expand its reach with a focus on sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

