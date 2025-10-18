Gold and Silver Price in Delhi NCR Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad

Gold Price in Delhi: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. The yellow metal prices are witnessing heightened interest from investors and buyers alike.

What is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is the first day of the Diwali festival, when people worship Dhanvantari, the physician of the Devas and an avatar of Vishnu, who, according to Hindu scriptures, emerged during the Samudra Manthana holding Amrita (a nectar bestowing immortality) in one hand and a sacred text regarding Ayurveda in the other.

Today Gold Prices in Delhi

On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,010 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,101 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,829 per 10 grams.

24 Carat Gold Price in Delhi (Per Gram)

1 Gram- Rs 13,101

8 Gram- Rs 1,04,808

10 Gram- Rs 1,31,010

100 Gram- Rs 13,10,100

22 Carat Gold Price in Delhi (Per Gram)

1 Gram- Rs 12,010

8 Gram- Rs 96,080

10 Gram- Rs 1,20,100

100 Gram- Rs 12,01,000

18 Carat Gold Price in Delhi (Per Gram)

1 Gram- Rs 9,829

8 Gram- Rs 78,632

10 Gram- Rs 98,290

100 Gram- Rs 9,82,900

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Delhi NCR (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Noida ₹13,101 ₹12,010 ₹9,829 Gurgaon ₹13,101 ₹12,010 ₹9,829 Ghaziabad ₹13,101 ₹12,010 ₹9,829 Faridabad ₹13,095 ₹11,995 ₹9,821

Today Silver Prices in Delhi

As per the latest MCX date, October 18, 2025, the silver price in Delhi is mentioned in the table below:

1 Gram- Rs 172

8 Gram- Rs 1,376

10 Gram- Rs 1,720

100 Gram- Rs 17,200

1000 Gram- Rs 1,72,000

Silver Price Today in Delhi NCR