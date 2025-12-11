Gold and Silver Price Today on 11 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India witnessed an upward trend driven by strong global cues and renewed investor interest. The upward movement comes as economic uncertainty pushes buyers toward safe-haven assets, while steady domestic demand adds further strength to the trend. Meanwhile, silver prices in India have also shown an upward movement since last week. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, so investors are closely watching the gold price on December 10, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 11, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,020

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,935

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,765

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,146 ₹12,050 ₹10,045 Mumbai ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765 Delhi ₹13,035 ₹11,950 ₹9,780 Kolkata ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765 Bangalore ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765 Hyderabad ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765 Pune ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765 Vadodara ₹13,025 ₹11,940 ₹9,770 Ahmedabad ₹13,025 ₹11,940 ₹9,770

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10Gm Silver Rate Today 100Gm Silver Rate Today 1Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,090 ₹20,900 ₹2,09,000 Mumbai ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000 Delhi ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000 Kolkata ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000 Bangalore ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000 Hyderabad ₹2,090 ₹20,900 ₹2,09,000 Pune ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000 Vadodara ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000