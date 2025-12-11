Gold and Silver Price Today on 11 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India witnessed an upward trend driven by strong global cues and renewed investor interest. The upward movement comes as economic uncertainty pushes buyers toward safe-haven assets, while steady domestic demand adds further strength to the trend. Meanwhile, silver prices in India have also shown an upward movement since last week. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, so investors are closely watching the gold price on December 10, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 11, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,020
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,935
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,765
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|18K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|24K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,146
|₹12,050
|₹10,045
|Mumbai
|₹13,020
|₹11,935
|₹9,765
|Delhi
|₹13,035
|₹11,950
|₹9,780
|Kolkata
|₹13,020
|₹11,935
|₹9,765
|Bangalore
|₹13,020
|₹11,935
|₹9,765
|Hyderabad
|₹13,020
|₹11,935
|₹9,765
|Pune
|₹13,020
|₹11,935
|₹9,765
|Vadodara
|₹13,025
|₹11,940
|₹9,770
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,025
|₹11,940
|₹9,770
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10Gm Silver Rate Today
|100Gm Silver Rate Today
|1Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,090
|₹20,900
|₹2,09,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,010
|₹20,100
|₹2,01,000
|Delhi
|₹2,010
|₹20,100
|₹2,01,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,010
|₹20,100
|₹2,01,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,010
|₹20,100
|₹2,01,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,090
|₹20,900
|₹2,09,000
|Pune
|₹2,010
|₹20,100
|₹2,01,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,010
|₹20,100
|₹2,01,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,010
|₹20,100
|₹2,01,000
