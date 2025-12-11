LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 11 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India witnessed an upward trend driven by strong global cues and renewed investor interest. Meanwhile, silver prices in India have also shown an upward movement since last week. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

December 11, 2025 10:50:59 IST

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India witnessed an upward trend driven by strong global cues and renewed investor interest. The upward movement comes as economic uncertainty pushes buyers toward safe-haven assets, while steady domestic demand adds further strength to the trend. Meanwhile, silver prices in India have also shown an upward movement since last week. Analysts note that precious metals continue to climb, so investors are closely watching the gold price on December 10, 2025.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 11, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,020
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,935
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,765

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram) 

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,146 ₹12,050 ₹10,045
Mumbai ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765
Delhi ₹13,035 ₹11,950 ₹9,780
Kolkata ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765
Bangalore ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765
Hyderabad ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765
Pune ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765
Vadodara ₹13,025 ₹11,940 ₹9,770
Ahmedabad ₹13,025 ₹11,940 ₹9,770

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10Gm Silver Rate Today 100Gm Silver Rate Today 1Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,090 ₹20,900 ₹2,09,000
Mumbai ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000
Delhi ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000
Kolkata ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000
Bangalore ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000
Hyderabad ₹2,090 ₹20,900 ₹2,09,000
Pune ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000
Vadodara ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,010 ₹20,100 ₹2,01,000
First published on: Dec 11, 2025 10:50 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on 11 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS