Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India, 24K Hits Rs 1,50,930 Per 10g; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India have gone up again in the latest trading session after falling earlier. This rise shows that people have started buying gold again in the domestic market. The increase also comes at a time of global tension, as US President Donald Trump has warned of stronger action against Iran. Gold prices have increased across all types, including 24K, 22K, and 18K gold rates in India.

Why Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India?

In the International markets, gold prices moved in the opposite direction. In the latest session, spot gold fell by more than 2% to around $4,677 per ounce, ending its four-day rise.

The drop happened as the US dollar and oil prices became stronger after comments from US Presietn Donald Trump about continuing military action involving Iran.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, gold prices have gone up across categories. The price of 1 gram of 24K gold increased by Rs 196 to Rs 15,093 from Rs 14,897 earlier. The price of 8 grams is now Rs 1,20,744 up by Rs 1,568, while 10 grams has risen to Rs 1,50,930, gaining Rs 1,960 from the previous rate.

Similarly, 22K gold prices also increased. The rate for 1 gram went up by Rs 180 to Rs 13,835. For 8 grams, the price is now Rs 1,10,680, up by Rs 1,440. The 10 gram price has risen to Rs 1,38,350 showing a gain of Rs 1,800. Meanwhile, 100 grams of 22K. Gold is now priced at Rs 13,83,500 up by Rs 18,000 from the earlier rate.

Silver Rate in India

Today, the price of silver in India is Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kg. Silver prices mainly depend on global market trends, which can go up or down.

They are also affected by the rupee’s value against the dollar. If the rupee weakens while international prices stay the same, silver becomes more expensive in India.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,218 ₹13,950 ₹11,635 Mumbai ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Delhi ₹15,108 ₹13,850 ₹11,335 Kolkata ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Bangalore ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Hyderabad ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Kerala ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Pune ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Vadodara ₹15,098 ₹13,840 ₹11,325 Ahmedabad ₹15,098 ₹13,840 ₹11,325

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Mumbai ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Delhi ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Kolkata ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Bangalore ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Hyderabad ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Kerala ₹2,550 ₹25,500 ₹2,55,000 Pune ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Vadodara ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,500 ₹25,000 ₹2,50,000

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