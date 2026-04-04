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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India, 24K Hits Rs 1,50,930 Per 10g; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India, 24K Hits Rs 1,50,930 Per 10g; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India have gone up again in the latest trading session after falling earlier. This rise shows that people have started buying gold again in the domestic market.

Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India, 24K Hits Rs 1,50,930 Per 10g. Photo: AI Generated
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India, 24K Hits Rs 1,50,930 Per 10g. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 4, 2026 11:31:51 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India, 24K Hits Rs 1,50,930 Per 10g; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India have gone up again in the latest trading session after falling earlier. This rise shows that people have started buying gold again in the domestic market. The increase also comes at a time of global tension, as US President Donald Trump has warned of stronger action against Iran. Gold prices have increased across all types, including 24K, 22K, and 18K gold rates in India.

Why Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India? 

In the International markets, gold prices moved in the opposite direction. In the latest session, spot gold fell by more than 2% to around $4,677 per ounce, ending its four-day rise. 

The drop happened as the US dollar and oil prices became stronger after comments from US Presietn Donald Trump about continuing military action involving Iran. 

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Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, gold prices have gone up across categories. The price of 1 gram of 24K gold increased by Rs 196 to Rs 15,093 from Rs 14,897 earlier. The price of 8 grams is now Rs 1,20,744 up by Rs 1,568, while 10 grams has risen to Rs 1,50,930, gaining Rs 1,960 from the previous rate.

Similarly, 22K gold prices also increased. The rate for 1 gram went up by Rs 180 to Rs 13,835. For 8 grams, the price is now Rs 1,10,680, up by Rs 1,440. The 10 gram price has risen to Rs 1,38,350 showing a gain of Rs 1,800. Meanwhile, 100 grams of 22K. Gold is now priced at Rs 13,83,500 up by Rs 18,000 from the earlier rate. 

Silver Rate in India 

Today, the price of silver in India is Rs 250 per gram and Rs 2,50,000 per kg. Silver prices mainly depend on global market trends, which can go up or down. 

They are also affected by the rupee’s value against the dollar. If the rupee weakens while international prices stay the same, silver becomes more expensive in India. 

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹15,218

₹13,950

₹11,635

Mumbai

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Delhi

₹15,108

₹13,850

₹11,335

Kolkata

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Bangalore

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Hyderabad

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Kerala

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Pune

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Vadodara

₹15,098

₹13,840

₹11,325

Ahmedabad

₹15,098

₹13,840

₹11,325

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad 

City

10 Gram

100 Gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Mumbai

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Delhi

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Kolkata

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Bangalore

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Hyderabad

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Kerala

₹2,550

₹25,500

₹2,55,000

Pune

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Vadodara

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,500

₹25,000

₹2,50,000

Also Read: Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed On April 4? Check RBI Holiday Calendar, City-Wise Bank Closures 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India, 24K Hits Rs 1,50,930 Per 10g; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

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Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India, 24K Hits Rs 1,50,930 Per 10g; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India, 24K Hits Rs 1,50,930 Per 10g; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India, 24K Hits Rs 1,50,930 Per 10g; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump Sharply in India, 24K Hits Rs 1,50,930 Per 10g; Check Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

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