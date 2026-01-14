LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Prices Surge To Record Highs Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Rate-Cut Hopes

Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Prices Surge To Record Highs Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Rate-Cut Hopes

Gold and silver hit record highs on January 14, 2026, as softer US inflation and geopolitical tensions boost safe‑haven demand. MCX gold and silver prices climbed sharply amid Fed rate‑cut hopes.

Gold And Silver Rates Today
Gold And Silver Rates Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 14, 2026 10:31:13 IST

Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Prices Surge To Record Highs Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Rate-Cut Hopes

Gold And Silver Rates Today; 14 January, 2026: Record High Price Of Safe Asset Amid Geopolitical Jitters

Gold Near Record Highs

Gold prices have been shining brightly and are almost at the very top of the price scale, as investors from all over the world are slowly absorbing the US CPI data, which turned out to be softer than expected, fueling expectations of US Fed rate cuts later this year. But the situation is not just about inflation, gold, the traditional safe-haven asset, is also benefiting amid various geopolitical tensions worldwide, making it the easiest and most secure way for traders and investors to protect their wealth. When conflicts flare, sanctions hit, or global uncertainty rises, gold shines through, and this situation is no exception. The price of gold in the spot market soared high and remained near the peak, indicating that when the world is unstable, gold still holds its ground.

Silver Surges to Fresh Records

Silver is getting the limelight too, rising above $90 per ounce for the first time ever, reflecting its gold-like safe-haven appeal. Precious metals today are not just brilliant in appearance, they are insurance against uncertainty, a hedge against volatility, and a reminder that when the world shakes, gold and silver remain steadfast.

  • MCX Gold February Futures: Up more than 0.50%, hitting a record high of ₹1,43,017 per 10 grams.

  • MCX Silver March Futures: Jumped over 3%, reaching a record high of ₹2,83,598 per kg.

What’s Driving Gold Price Upward Now?

  • U.S. Inflation Reports:
    Core CPI went up less than anticipated, indicating softer inflation. Lower inflation lightens the Fed’s pressure to increase rates, thus more rate cuts are likely. This scenario is viewed positively by investors for gold and silver.
  • Federal Reserve Rate Predictions:
    The market is progressively including interest rate cuts in their expectations for the end of this year. Lower interest rates make the holding of non-yielding assets like gold less costly, thereby increasing the demand for precious metals.
  • Geopolitical Conflicts:
    Mounting tensions in the Middle East, Iran, Venezuela, and elsewhere have investors migrating to safe-haven assets. Uncertainty is pulling capital into gold and silver as a safeguard against global volatility.

Gold & Silver: Key Levels To Watch

Experts suggest key trading levels for today’s session (international rates):

  • Gold: Support around $4,584 and $4,555; resistance near $4,634 and $4,670 per troy ounce.

  • Silver: Support around $84.40 and $81; resistance near $89.20 and $92 per troy ounce.

These are indicative technical levels shared by market analysts.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Show Mixed Signals; Traders Monitor Earnings, Sector Performance and Market Volatility

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 10:31 AM IST
