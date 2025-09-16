Gold Price Today: All Eye On Fed Meeting, Gold and Silver Prices Slip Slightly; Investors Book Profits- Check Price In Your City

83
Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price
|22K Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,10,600
|₹1,01,383
|Bangalore
|₹1,10,540
|₹1,01,328
|Chennai
|₹1,10,770
|₹1,01,539
|Delhi
|₹1,10,260
|₹1,01,071
|Gurgaon
|₹1,10,420
|₹1,01,218
|Hyderabad
|₹1,10,630
|₹1,01,410
|Kerala
|₹1,10,790
|₹1,01,557
|Kolkata
|₹1,10,310
|₹1,01,117
|Mumbai
|₹1,10,450
|₹1,01,245
(Taken From Good Returns At 10:00 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Silver Price (₹/kg)
|Chennai
|₹1,42,900
|Delhi
|₹1,32,900
|Mumbai
|₹1,32,900
|Kolkata
|₹1,32,900
|Bangalore
|₹1,32,900
|Hyderabad
|₹1,42,900
|Kerala
|₹1,42,900
|Pune
|₹1,32,900
|Vadodara
|₹1,32,900
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,32,900
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
