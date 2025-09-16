Gold Price Today: All Eye On Fed Meeting, Gold and Silver Prices Slip Slightly; Investors Book Profits- Check Price In Your City

MCX Gold futures October contracts are marginally down by 0.04% and are trading at ₹110,130 per 10 grams.

This minimal fall is largely due to traders booking profits prior to the important meeting of the US Federal Reserve tomorrow.

However, the price is not falling significantly since the US dollar is weak, and there is a possibility of a 25 basis points rate cut. Technical analysts believe that today gold prices may experience a minor dip, yet overall, gold prices may increase in the near future.

Support is close to ₹1,09,100, and resistance is ₹1,10,580–₹1,11,000. Gold has lately hit a record of ₹1,09,840.