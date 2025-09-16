Gold Price Today: All Eye On Fed Meeting, Gold and Silver Prices Slip Slightly; Investors Book Profits- Check Price In Your City
Gold Price Today: All Eye On Fed Meeting, Gold and Silver Prices Slip Slightly; Investors Book Profits- Check Price In Your City

Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices saw minor declines on September 16, 2025, ahead of the US Fed decision. Traders booked profits while overall sentiment remained strong due to weak dollar and global cues.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 16, 2025 10:40:36 IST

Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025 

As of September 16, 2025, MCX Gold Futures Pre Fed Meeting Slump.

MCX Gold futures October contracts are marginally down by 0.04% and are trading at ₹110,130 per 10 grams.

This minimal fall is largely due to traders booking profits prior to the important meeting of the US Federal Reserve tomorrow.

However, the price is not falling significantly since the US dollar is weak, and there is a possibility of a 25 basis points rate cut. Technical analysts believe that today gold prices may experience a minor dip, yet overall, gold prices may increase in the near future. 

Support is close to ₹1,09,100, and resistance is ₹1,10,580–₹1,11,000. Gold has lately hit a record of ₹1,09,840.

As of September 16, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX

India Silver is currently traded at ₹134 per gram or ₹1,34,000 per kilo. At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), December silver futures are trading at approximately ₹1,24,079 per kg, a decrease of 0.5 percent relative to the recent high.

In the first half of the year, MCX silver had touched ₹1,30,000 per kg. As of 2025, silver has increased by 42 percent to sell at ₹1,25,249 per kg.

The factors behind this increase include good industrial demand, positive market trends in the global market, and prospects of potential interest rate reductions by the US Federal Reserve, which are favoring the interest of investors in silver.

Gold Price Today In India

  • Gold price in Ahmedabad
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,10,600 per 10 grams
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,01,383 per 10 grams
  • Gold price in Bangalore
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,10,540 per 10 grams
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,01,328 per 10 grams
  • Gold price in Chennai
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,10,770 per 10 grams
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,01,539 per 10 grams
  • Gold price in Delhi
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,10,260 per 10 grams
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,01,071 per 10 grams
  • Gold price in Gurgaon
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,10,420 per 10 grams
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,01,218 per 10 grams
  • Gold price in Hyderabad
    • 24K Gold Price: ₹1,10,630 per 10 grams
    • 22K Gold Price: ₹1,01,410 per 10 grams

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price
Ahmedabad ₹1,10,600 ₹1,01,383
Bangalore ₹1,10,540 ₹1,01,328
Chennai ₹1,10,770 ₹1,01,539
Delhi ₹1,10,260 ₹1,01,071
Gurgaon ₹1,10,420 ₹1,01,218
Hyderabad ₹1,10,630 ₹1,01,410
Kerala ₹1,10,790 ₹1,01,557
Kolkata ₹1,10,310 ₹1,01,117
Mumbai ₹1,10,450 ₹1,01,245

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:00 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Chennai ₹1,42,900
Delhi ₹1,32,900
Mumbai ₹1,32,900
Kolkata ₹1,32,900
Bangalore ₹1,32,900
Hyderabad ₹1,42,900
Kerala ₹1,42,900
Pune ₹1,32,900
Vadodara ₹1,32,900
Ahmedabad ₹1,32,900

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

business news, FED Meeting, gold price today, stock market today

