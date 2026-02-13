Gold And Silver Price Alert: MCX Rebounds, Check Out City-Wise Rates And Global Prices In INR – See How Prices Are Moving Today!

Gold and Silver Price Today: On February 13, 2026, gold and silver prices increased because investors purchased undervalued assets during periods of worldwide economic uncertainty. The MCX futures market demonstrated strong upward movement for gold and silver, whereas physical markets across major Indian cities stayed only slightly above normal levels because investors sought safe assets during changing interest rate predictions and worldwide trade news.
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices hold on MCX: The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold prices show a recovery from their previous substantial declines as of February 13, 2026. MCX Gold April 2026 futures are trading at approximately ₹1,54,837 for 10 grams, which has increased by 1.30% or about ₹2,000 since the start of the trading day. The market recovery happens because investors are using value buying to take advantage of attractive entry points, despite strong US economic data that has reduced expectations for upcoming interest rate reductions. In India, the physical gold market operates at slightly higher prices, with 24K gold trading at ₹1,58,390 per 10 grams, 22K gold at ₹1,45,190, and 18K gold at ₹1,18,790.
Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are showing a strong recovery as of February 13, 2026. The trading price of MCX Silver April 2026 futures stands at approximately ₹2,40,700 per kilogram, representing an intraday increase of 1.80% or ₹4,265 from the previous day’s closing price of ₹2,36,435. The upward movement reflects renewed investor interest and value buying, as traders respond to volatility in global commodity markets. Prices show positive momentum as they reach both their intraday high and low. Market participants are closely watching silver as a safe-haven investment amid changing economic indicators.
MCX Silver Market Snapshot
- Current Price: ₹2,40,700 per kg
- Change: +₹4,265 (1.80%)
- Intraday High: ₹2,42,866
- Intraday Low: ₹2,39,626
- Previous Close: ₹2,36,435
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|22 Carat (₹/10g)
|24 Carat (₹/10g)
|18 Carat (₹/10g)
|Chennai
|1,45,990
|1,59,270
|1,25,990
|Delhi
|1,45,340
|1,58,540
|1,18,940
|Mumbai
|1,45,190
|1,58,390
|1,18,790
|Kolkata
|1,45,190
|1,58,390
|1,18,790
|Bangalore
|1,45,190
|1,58,390
|1,18,790
|Hyderabad
|1,45,190
|1,58,390
|1,18,790
|Kerala
|1,45,190
|1,58,390
|1,18,790
|Pune
|1,45,190
|1,58,390
|1,18,790
Silver Price In Major Cities
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
Gold Prices in International Markets
|Country
|Local Currency (per 10g)
|Price in INR (per 10g)
|Dubai, UAE
|5,968 UAE Dirham (24K) / 5,525 UAE Dirham (22K)
|₹1,47,270 (24K) / ₹1,36,350 (22K)
|United States
|1,660 US Dollar (24K) / 1,575 US Dollar (22K)
|₹1,50,470 (24K) / ₹1,42,770 (22K)
|Canada
|2,258 Canadian Dollar (24K) / 2,138 Canadian Dollar (22K)
|₹1,50,270 (24K) / ₹1,42,280 (22K)
|Ireland (Europe)
|1,370 Euro (24K) / 1,256 Euro (22K)
|₹1,47,310 (24K) / ₹1,35,060 (22K)
|Pakistan
|4,53,157 Pakistani Rupee (24K) / 4,15,394 Pakistani Rupee (22K)
|₹1,46,710 (24K) / ₹1,34,490 (22K)
|Bangladesh
|1,98,930 Bangladeshi Taka (24K) / 1,82,346 Bangladeshi Taka (22K)
|₹1,47,350 (24K) / ₹1,35,070 (22K)
(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)
Also Read: AI Panic on Wall Street Sends Indian IT Stocks Sliding: NIFTY IT Dips 3.5%, HCL, Infosys, TCS Shares in Red Amid Global AI Sell-Off
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.