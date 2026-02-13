LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Price Alert: MCX Rebounds, Check Out City-Wise Rates And Global Prices In INR – See How Prices Are Moving Today!

Gold And Silver Price Alert: MCX Rebounds, Check Out City-Wise Rates And Global Prices In INR – See How Prices Are Moving Today!

Gold And Silver Price: On February 13, 2026, gold and silver prices rebounded on MCX and physical markets as investors sought safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty, India–US trade cues, and fluctuating interest rate expectations.

Gold And Silver Prices Today
Gold And Silver Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 13, 2026 11:31:40 IST



Gold And Silver Price Alert: MCX Rebounds, Check Out City-Wise Rates And Global Prices In INR – See How Prices Are Moving Today!

Gold and Silver Price Today: On February 13, 2026, gold and silver prices increased because investors purchased undervalued assets during periods of worldwide economic uncertainty. The MCX futures market demonstrated strong upward movement for gold and silver, whereas physical markets across major Indian cities stayed only slightly above normal levels because investors sought safe assets during changing interest rate predictions and worldwide trade news.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX: The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold prices show a recovery from their previous substantial declines as of February 13, 2026. MCX Gold April 2026 futures are trading at approximately ₹1,54,837 for 10 grams, which has increased by 1.30% or about ₹2,000 since the start of the trading day. The market recovery happens because investors are using value buying to take advantage of attractive entry points, despite strong US economic data that has reduced expectations for upcoming interest rate reductions. In India, the physical gold market operates at slightly higher prices, with 24K gold trading at ₹1,58,390 per 10 grams, 22K gold at ₹1,45,190, and 18K gold at ₹1,18,790.

MCX Gold Performance 

  • April 2026 Contract (₹/10g)
  • Current Price (LTP): ₹1,54,837
  • Open Price: ₹1,53,750
  • Intraday High: ₹1,54,837
  • Intraday Low: ₹1,53,750
  • Absolute Change: +₹2,000
  • Percentage Change: +1.30%

Physical Market Reference Rates

  • 24 Karat (999 Gold): ₹1,58,390 per 10g
  • 22 Karat (916 Gold): ₹1,45,190 per 10g
  • 18 Karat Gold: ₹1,18,790 per 10g

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are showing a strong recovery as of February 13, 2026. The trading price of MCX Silver April 2026 futures stands at approximately ₹2,40,700 per kilogram, representing an intraday increase of 1.80% or ₹4,265 from the previous day’s closing price of ₹2,36,435. The upward movement reflects renewed investor interest and value buying, as traders respond to volatility in global commodity markets. Prices show positive momentum as they reach both their intraday high and low. Market participants are closely watching silver as a safe-haven investment amid changing economic indicators.

MCX Silver Market Snapshot

  • Current Price: ₹2,40,700 per kg
  • Change: +₹4,265 (1.80%)
  • Intraday High: ₹2,42,866
  • Intraday Low: ₹2,39,626
  • Previous Close: ₹2,36,435

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

City 22 Carat (₹/10g) 24 Carat (₹/10g) 18 Carat (₹/10g)
Chennai 1,45,990 1,59,270 1,25,990
Delhi 1,45,340 1,58,540 1,18,940
Mumbai 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790
Kolkata 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790
Bangalore 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790
Hyderabad 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790
Kerala 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790
Pune 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Mumbai 2,95,100
Delhi 2,95,100
Kolkata 2,95,100
Bangalore 2,95,100
Pune 2,95,100
Chennai 2,99,900
Hyderabad 2,99,900
Kerala 2,99,900

Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country Local Currency (per 10g) Price in INR (per 10g)
Dubai, UAE 5,968 UAE Dirham (24K) / 5,525 UAE Dirham (22K) ₹1,47,270 (24K) / ₹1,36,350 (22K)
United States 1,660 US Dollar (24K) / 1,575 US Dollar (22K) ₹1,50,470 (24K) / ₹1,42,770 (22K)
Canada 2,258 Canadian Dollar (24K) / 2,138 Canadian Dollar (22K) ₹1,50,270 (24K) / ₹1,42,280 (22K)
Ireland (Europe) 1,370 Euro (24K) / 1,256 Euro (22K) ₹1,47,310 (24K) / ₹1,35,060 (22K)
Pakistan 4,53,157 Pakistani Rupee (24K) / 4,15,394 Pakistani Rupee (22K) ₹1,46,710 (24K) / ₹1,34,490 (22K)
Bangladesh 1,98,930 Bangladeshi Taka (24K) / 1,82,346 Bangladeshi Taka (22K) ₹1,47,350 (24K) / ₹1,35,070 (22K)

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

Also Read: AI Panic on Wall Street Sends Indian IT Stocks Sliding: NIFTY IT Dips 3.5%, HCL, Infosys, TCS Shares in Red Amid Global AI Sell-Off

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 11:31 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: 18k gold price, 22k gold price, 24k gold price, gold physical rates, gold price today, gold rates India, India US trade deal, international gold price, mcx gold, mcx silver, safe haven investment, silver physical rates, silver price today, silver prices in cities, Silver rates India

Gold And Silver Price Alert: MCX Rebounds, Check Out City-Wise Rates And Global Prices In INR – See How Prices Are Moving Today!

QUICK LINKS