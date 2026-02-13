Gold And Silver Price Alert: MCX Rebounds, Check Out City-Wise Rates And Global Prices In INR – See How Prices Are Moving Today!

Gold and Silver Price Today: On February 13, 2026, gold and silver prices increased because investors purchased undervalued assets during periods of worldwide economic uncertainty. The MCX futures market demonstrated strong upward movement for gold and silver, whereas physical markets across major Indian cities stayed only slightly above normal levels because investors sought safe assets during changing interest rate predictions and worldwide trade news.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX: The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold prices show a recovery from their previous substantial declines as of February 13, 2026. MCX Gold April 2026 futures are trading at approximately ₹1,54,837 for 10 grams, which has increased by 1.30% or about ₹2,000 since the start of the trading day. The market recovery happens because investors are using value buying to take advantage of attractive entry points, despite strong US economic data that has reduced expectations for upcoming interest rate reductions. In India, the physical gold market operates at slightly higher prices, with 24K gold trading at ₹1,58,390 per 10 grams, 22K gold at ₹1,45,190, and 18K gold at ₹1,18,790.

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are showing a strong recovery as of February 13, 2026. The trading price of MCX Silver April 2026 futures stands at approximately ₹2,40,700 per kilogram, representing an intraday increase of 1.80% or ₹4,265 from the previous day’s closing price of ₹2,36,435. The upward movement reflects renewed investor interest and value buying, as traders respond to volatility in global commodity markets. Prices show positive momentum as they reach both their intraday high and low. Market participants are closely watching silver as a safe-haven investment amid changing economic indicators.

MCX Silver Market Snapshot

Current Price: ₹2,40,700 per kg

₹2,40,700 per kg Change: +₹4,265 (1.80%)

+₹4,265 (1.80%) Intraday High: ₹2,42,866

₹2,42,866 Intraday Low: ₹2,39,626

₹2,39,626 Previous Close: ₹2,36,435

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 22 Carat (₹/10g) 24 Carat (₹/10g) 18 Carat (₹/10g) Chennai 1,45,990 1,59,270 1,25,990 Delhi 1,45,340 1,58,540 1,18,940 Mumbai 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790 Kolkata 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790 Bangalore 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790 Hyderabad 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790 Kerala 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790 Pune 1,45,190 1,58,390 1,18,790

Silver Price In Major Cities

City Silver Price (₹/kg) Mumbai 2,95,100 Delhi 2,95,100 Kolkata 2,95,100 Bangalore 2,95,100 Pune 2,95,100 Chennai 2,99,900 Hyderabad 2,99,900 Kerala 2,99,900 Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country Local Currency (per 10g) Price in INR (per 10g) Dubai, UAE 5,968 UAE Dirham (24K) / 5,525 UAE Dirham (22K) ₹1,47,270 (24K) / ₹1,36,350 (22K) United States 1,660 US Dollar (24K) / 1,575 US Dollar (22K) ₹1,50,470 (24K) / ₹1,42,770 (22K) Canada 2,258 Canadian Dollar (24K) / 2,138 Canadian Dollar (22K) ₹1,50,270 (24K) / ₹1,42,280 (22K) Ireland (Europe) 1,370 Euro (24K) / 1,256 Euro (22K) ₹1,47,310 (24K) / ₹1,35,060 (22K) Pakistan 4,53,157 Pakistani Rupee (24K) / 4,15,394 Pakistani Rupee (22K) ₹1,46,710 (24K) / ₹1,34,490 (22K) Bangladesh 1,98,930 Bangladeshi Taka (24K) / 1,82,346 Bangladeshi Taka (22K) ₹1,47,350 (24K) / ₹1,35,070 (22K)

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

