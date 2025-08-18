LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City

Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City

With gold prices rising amid easing global tensions, buying before the Diwali rush might save you money. Track rates, check purity, and invest smartly before prices climb further due to demand and inflation.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 18, 2025 14:16:56 IST

Buying Gold Before Diwali? Here’s Why I’m Not Waiting This Year

As we all know that with Diwali just around the corner, we have all already started thinking about buying gold, This is also a yearly tradition for many as a part of festive ritual, and this generation has started thinking it as smart investment. But this year, there’s a clear trend we can’t ignore: gold prices are climbing faster than usual.

Just today, gold futures rose by 0.19%, and it’s not only due to the upcoming festival demand but major global developments over the weenkend, and these cues are playing a big role.

Easing geopolitical tensions, especially signs of progress around the Russia-Ukraine conflict, are pushing investors toward safe-haven assets. Add that to ongoing inflation, a weak rupee, and international uncertainty, and the price surge starts to make a lot of sense.

This upward trend could gain momentum quickly and in no time the gold prices could surge and become very expensive and may fall out of our pockets. So, waiting might just mean paying more.

Every year, as Diwali approaches, prices shoot up due to massive consumer demand. If we’re already seeing an increase now, just imagine what it might look like a few weeks from today.

That’s why I’m changing my approach this year. Instead of waiting for the festive week, I’m tracking prices daily, following MCX updates, and watching rupee-dollar movements closely. My goal is to buy safe assest as an investment before prices get mind wobbling.

If you’re also planning to buy gold or silver for Diwali, whether it’s jewelry, coins, or just as an investment, now might be the time to make your move.

Waiting till the last minute? That could hit your budget harder than you expect.

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Geopolitical Tension

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 18, 2025 

On August 18, at around 10:35 AM, the MCX gold index was trading at Rupees 1,00,032 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold was priced slightly higher at Rupees 1,00,200 per 10 grams, As per the data collected from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA).

The price for 22-carat gold stood at Rupees 91,850 per 10 grams. All the prices reflect the current market value of gold in India, with 24-carat gold as the purest form and priced high accordingly, while 22-carat gold, which contains amalgamation of some alloy, is valued lower.

As of August 18, 2025, the MCX silver price for the Silver Big futures contract was trading at Rupees 1,14,100 per Kilo. And on International indices, silver prices fell a little by 0.86%, closing at 37.98 Dollar per ounce last week. 

On MCX, prices corrected by 0.82%, closing at Rupees 1,13,943 per kilogram. The spot price of physical silver in India is Rupess 114.30 per gram, or Rupees 1,14,300 per kilogram, down 0.44% from the previous close. The September 5th futures contract traded slightly higher at Rupees 1,13,976.

more inofrmation on MCX silver is available in various contracts: Silver (30 kg), Mini (5 kg), Micro (1 kg), and Silver 1000 (1 kg, 999 purity).

Gold Price Today In India 

  • Gold price in Delhi

    • 24K Gold: ₹10,133

    • 22K Gold: ₹9,290

  • Gold price in Noida

    • 24K Gold: ₹10,133

    • 22K Gold: ₹9,290

  • Gold price in Lucknow

    • 24K Gold: ₹10,020

    • 22K Gold: ₹9,168.5

  • Gold price in Chennai

    • 24K Gold: ₹10,118

    • 22K Gold: ₹9,275

  • Gold price in Mumbai

    • 24K Gold: ₹10,118

    • 22K Gold: ₹9,275

City 24K Gold (₹/Gram) 22K Gold (₹/Gram)
Delhi ₹10,133 ₹9,290
Noida ₹10,133 ₹9,290
Lucknow ₹10,020 ₹9,168.5
Chennai ₹10,118 ₹9,275
Mumbai ₹10,118 ₹9,275
Kolkata ₹10,118 ₹9,275
Bangalore ₹10,118 ₹9,275
Hyderabad ₹10,118 ₹9,275
Kerala ₹10,118 ₹9,275
Pune ₹10,118 ₹9,275
Vadodara ₹10,123 ₹9,280
Ahmedabad ₹10,123 ₹9,280
Haryana Gurgaon: ₹10,133 Gurgaon: ₹9,290
Faridabad: ₹9,944 Faridabad: ₹9,470

Silver Price Today In India

  • Silver price in Delhi: ₹1,17,000/ Kg
  • Silver price in Noida: ₹1,17,000/ Kg
  • Silver price in Lucknow: ₹1,14,330/Kg
  • Silver price in Chennai: ₹1,27,000/Kg
  • Silver price in Mumbai: ₹1,17,000/Kg
City Silver Price per Kg (₹)
Delhi ₹1,17,000
Noida ₹1,17,000
Lucknow ₹1,14,330
Chennai ₹1,27,000
Mumbai ₹1,17,000
Kolkata ₹1,17,000
Bangalore ₹1,17,000
Hyderabad ₹1,27,000

How to Verify Gold Purity: A Simple Guide

Before you buy gold this Diwali, save yourself from getting into the trap of fake gold, or highly mixed gold by checking the purity of it. What happens is while the festival demands a lot of stock for gold, sellers start duping customers for money by selling them mixed or fake gold.

  • Look for the BIS Hallmark on the gold item, which includes the BIS logo, purity karat (like 22K or 18K), year of marking, and jeweler’s ID.
  • Check the karat marking engraved on the gold: 24K (99.9% pure), 22K (91.6% pure), 18K (75% pure), or 14K (58.5% pure).
  • Always ask for a purity certificate from the seller, especially when buying coins or bars.
  • Use a gold testing machine (karat meter or XRF machine) at trusted jewelers or authorized BIS centers for instant purity checks.
  • Acid test can be done by experts but isn’t recommended for regular buyers.
  • Buy gold from BIS-certified retailers to ensure genuine purity and quality.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Sin Goods Stocks Slide As Government Plans 40% GST ‘Sin Tax’ Under New Reform; Tobacco And Gaming Sectors Under Pressure

Tags: business newsgold price today

Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City

