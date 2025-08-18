Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City

Buying Gold Before Diwali? Here’s Why I’m Not Waiting This Year

As we all know that with Diwali just around the corner, we have all already started thinking about buying gold, This is also a yearly tradition for many as a part of festive ritual, and this generation has started thinking it as smart investment. But this year, there’s a clear trend we can’t ignore: gold prices are climbing faster than usual.

Just today, gold futures rose by 0.19%, and it’s not only due to the upcoming festival demand but major global developments over the weenkend, and these cues are playing a big role.

Easing geopolitical tensions, especially signs of progress around the Russia-Ukraine conflict, are pushing investors toward safe-haven assets. Add that to ongoing inflation, a weak rupee, and international uncertainty, and the price surge starts to make a lot of sense.

This upward trend could gain momentum quickly and in no time the gold prices could surge and become very expensive and may fall out of our pockets. So, waiting might just mean paying more.

Every year, as Diwali approaches, prices shoot up due to massive consumer demand. If we’re already seeing an increase now, just imagine what it might look like a few weeks from today.

That’s why I’m changing my approach this year. Instead of waiting for the festive week, I’m tracking prices daily, following MCX updates, and watching rupee-dollar movements closely. My goal is to buy safe assest as an investment before prices get mind wobbling.

If you’re also planning to buy gold or silver for Diwali, whether it’s jewelry, coins, or just as an investment, now might be the time to make your move.

Waiting till the last minute? That could hit your budget harder than you expect.

Gold Price And Silver Rates Amid Easing Geopolitical Tension

Gold and silver Rates on MCX – August 18, 2025

On August 18, at around 10:35 AM, the MCX gold index was trading at Rupees 1,00,032 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold was priced slightly higher at Rupees 1,00,200 per 10 grams, As per the data collected from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA).

The price for 22-carat gold stood at Rupees 91,850 per 10 grams. All the prices reflect the current market value of gold in India, with 24-carat gold as the purest form and priced high accordingly, while 22-carat gold, which contains amalgamation of some alloy, is valued lower.

As of August 18, 2025, the MCX silver price for the Silver Big futures contract was trading at Rupees 1,14,100 per Kilo. And on International indices, silver prices fell a little by 0.86%, closing at 37.98 Dollar per ounce last week.

On MCX, prices corrected by 0.82%, closing at Rupees 1,13,943 per kilogram. The spot price of physical silver in India is Rupess 114.30 per gram, or Rupees 1,14,300 per kilogram, down 0.44% from the previous close. The September 5th futures contract traded slightly higher at Rupees 1,13,976.

more inofrmation on MCX silver is available in various contracts: Silver (30 kg), Mini (5 kg), Micro (1 kg), and Silver 1000 (1 kg, 999 purity).

Gold Price Today In India

City 24K Gold (₹/Gram) 22K Gold (₹/Gram) Delhi ₹10,133 ₹9,290 Noida ₹10,133 ₹9,290 Lucknow ₹10,020 ₹9,168.5 Chennai ₹10,118 ₹9,275 Mumbai ₹10,118 ₹9,275 Kolkata ₹10,118 ₹9,275 Bangalore ₹10,118 ₹9,275 Hyderabad ₹10,118 ₹9,275 Kerala ₹10,118 ₹9,275 Pune ₹10,118 ₹9,275 Vadodara ₹10,123 ₹9,280 Ahmedabad ₹10,123 ₹9,280 Haryana Gurgaon: ₹10,133 Gurgaon: ₹9,290 Faridabad: ₹9,944 Faridabad: ₹9,470

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price per Kg (₹) Delhi ₹1,17,000 Noida ₹1,17,000 Lucknow ₹1,14,330 Chennai ₹1,27,000 Mumbai ₹1,17,000 Kolkata ₹1,17,000 Bangalore ₹1,17,000 Hyderabad ₹1,27,000

How to Verify Gold Purity: A Simple Guide

Before you buy gold this Diwali, save yourself from getting into the trap of fake gold, or highly mixed gold by checking the purity of it. What happens is while the festival demands a lot of stock for gold, sellers start duping customers for money by selling them mixed or fake gold.

Look for the BIS Hallmark on the gold item, which includes the BIS logo, purity karat (like 22K or 18K), year of marking, and jeweler’s ID.

on the gold item, which includes the BIS logo, purity karat (like 22K or 18K), year of marking, and jeweler’s ID. Check the karat marking engraved on the gold: 24K (99.9% pure), 22K (91.6% pure), 18K (75% pure), or 14K (58.5% pure).

engraved on the gold: 24K (99.9% pure), 22K (91.6% pure), 18K (75% pure), or 14K (58.5% pure). Always ask for a purity certificate from the seller, especially when buying coins or bars.

from the seller, especially when buying coins or bars. Use a gold testing machine (karat meter or XRF machine) at trusted jewelers or authorized BIS centers for instant purity checks.

(karat meter or XRF machine) at trusted jewelers or authorized BIS centers for instant purity checks. Acid test can be done by experts but isn’t recommended for regular buyers.

Buy gold from BIS-certified retailers to ensure genuine purity and quality.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

