Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India stayed mostly steady on Saturday, April 18, with only slight changes in both 24 karat and 22 karat rates. The rise comes just ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, a period that is best to buy gold. On April 18, the price of 24 carat gold is Rs 1,54,890 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold lies at Rs 1,41,983 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs 2,59,190 per kg, according to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA).

Gold Rate Today in India (18 April, 2026)

According to the latest trading session, 24 karat gold slipped to Rs 15,420 per gram, which means the yellow metal fell by Rs 137 compared to the previous session. 8 grams of 24K gold were priced at Rs 1,23,360, which is down by Rs 1,096. Similarly, 22 karat gold prices eased at Rs 14,135 per gram, down Rs 125 from the previous day. The price for 8 grams lies at Rs 1,13,080, and 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,41,350.

Silver Rate Today in India (18 April, 2026)

On April 18, the price of silver in the Delhi bullion market reached Rs 2,53,000 per kg. The price of silver in the international market has reached $79.28 per ounce, which shows strong global demand.

According to the IBJA, silver has fallen by approximately Rs 16,760 in the past 49 days.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 18th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,666 ₹14,360 ₹11,980 Mumbai ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684 Delhi ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699 Kolkata ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684 Bangalore ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684 Hyderabad ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684 Kerala ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684 Pune ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684 Vadodara ₹15,583 ₹14,285 ₹11,689 Ahmedabad ₹15,583 ₹14,285 ₹11,689 Jaipur ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699 Lucknow ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699 Coimbatore ₹15,666 ₹14,360 ₹11,980 Madurai ₹15,666 ₹14,360 ₹11,980 Vijayawada ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684 Patna ₹15,583 ₹14,285 ₹11,689 Nagpur ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684 Chandigarh ₹15,593 ₹14,295 ₹11,699 Surat ₹15,583 ₹14,285 ₹11,689 Bhubaneswar ₹15,578 ₹14,280 ₹11,684

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 18th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Mumbai ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Delhi ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Kolkata ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Bangalore ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Hyderabad ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Kerala ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Pune ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Vadodara ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Jaipur ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Lucknow ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Coimbatore ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Madurai ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Vijayawada ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Patna ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Nagpur ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Chandigarh ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Surat ₹2,750 ₹27,500 ₹2,75,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai