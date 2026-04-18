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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026

Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026

Gold Rate Today: On April 18, the price of 24 carat gold is Rs 1,54,890 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold lies at Rs 1,41,983 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs 2,59,190 per kg, according to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA).

Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026. Photo: AI
Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 18, 2026 11:38:12 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India stayed mostly steady on Saturday, April 18, with only slight changes in both 24 karat and 22 karat rates. The rise comes just ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, a period that is best to buy gold. On April 18, the price of 24 carat gold is Rs 1,54,890 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold lies at Rs 1,41,983 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs 2,59,190 per kg, according to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). 

Gold Rate Today in India (18 April, 2026)

According to the latest trading session, 24 karat gold slipped to Rs 15,420 per gram, which means the yellow metal fell by Rs 137 compared to the previous session. 8 grams of 24K gold were priced at Rs 1,23,360, which is down by Rs 1,096. Similarly, 22 karat gold prices eased at Rs 14,135 per gram, down Rs 125 from the previous day. The price for 8 grams lies at Rs 1,13,080, and 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,41,350. 

Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026

Silver Rate Today in India (18 April, 2026)

On April 18, the price of silver in the Delhi bullion market reached Rs 2,53,000 per kg. The price of silver in the international market has reached $79.28 per ounce, which shows strong global demand. 

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According to the IBJA, silver has fallen by approximately Rs 16,760 in the past 49 days.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 18th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹15,666

₹14,360

₹11,980

Mumbai

₹15,578

₹14,280

₹11,684

Delhi

₹15,593

₹14,295

₹11,699

Kolkata

₹15,578

₹14,280

₹11,684

Bangalore

₹15,578

₹14,280

₹11,684

Hyderabad

₹15,578

₹14,280

₹11,684

Kerala

₹15,578

₹14,280

₹11,684

Pune

₹15,578

₹14,280

₹11,684

Vadodara

₹15,583

₹14,285

₹11,689

Ahmedabad

₹15,583

₹14,285

₹11,689

Jaipur

₹15,593

₹14,295

₹11,699

Lucknow

₹15,593

₹14,295

₹11,699

Coimbatore

₹15,666

₹14,360

₹11,980

Madurai

₹15,666

₹14,360

₹11,980

Vijayawada

₹15,578

₹14,280

₹11,684

Patna

₹15,583

₹14,285

₹11,689

Nagpur

₹15,578

₹14,280

₹11,684

Chandigarh

₹15,593

₹14,295

₹11,699

Surat

₹15,583

₹14,285

₹11,689

Bhubaneswar

₹15,578

₹14,280

₹11,684

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 18th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Mumbai

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Delhi

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Kolkata

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Bangalore

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Hyderabad

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Kerala

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Pune

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Vadodara

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Jaipur

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Lucknow

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Coimbatore

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Madurai

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Vijayawada

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Patna

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Nagpur

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Chandigarh

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Surat

₹2,750

₹27,500

₹2,75,000

Bhubaneswar

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026
Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026
Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026
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