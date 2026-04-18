Gold and Silver Rate Today (18 April 2026): Yellow Metal Holds Above ₹1.5 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2026

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India stayed mostly steady on Saturday, April 18, with only slight changes in both 24 karat and 22 karat rates. The rise comes just ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, a period that is best to buy gold. On April 18, the price of 24 carat gold is Rs 1,54,890 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold lies at Rs 1,41,983 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs 2,59,190 per kg, according to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA).
Gold Rate Today in India (18 April, 2026)
According to the latest trading session, 24 karat gold slipped to Rs 15,420 per gram, which means the yellow metal fell by Rs 137 compared to the previous session. 8 grams of 24K gold were priced at Rs 1,23,360, which is down by Rs 1,096. Similarly, 22 karat gold prices eased at Rs 14,135 per gram, down Rs 125 from the previous day. The price for 8 grams lies at Rs 1,13,080, and 10 grams were priced at Rs 1,41,350.
Silver Rate Today in India (18 April, 2026)
On April 18, the price of silver in the Delhi bullion market reached Rs 2,53,000 per kg. The price of silver in the international market has reached $79.28 per ounce, which shows strong global demand.
According to the IBJA, silver has fallen by approximately Rs 16,760 in the past 49 days.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 18th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹15,666
|
₹14,360
|
₹11,980
|
Mumbai
|
₹15,578
|
₹14,280
|
₹11,684
|
Delhi
|
₹15,593
|
₹14,295
|
₹11,699
|
Kolkata
|
₹15,578
|
₹14,280
|
₹11,684
|
Bangalore
|
₹15,578
|
₹14,280
|
₹11,684
|
Hyderabad
|
₹15,578
|
₹14,280
|
₹11,684
|
Kerala
|
₹15,578
|
₹14,280
|
₹11,684
|
Pune
|
₹15,578
|
₹14,280
|
₹11,684
|
Vadodara
|
₹15,583
|
₹14,285
|
₹11,689
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹15,583
|
₹14,285
|
₹11,689
|
Jaipur
|
₹15,593
|
₹14,295
|
₹11,699
|
Lucknow
|
₹15,593
|
₹14,295
|
₹11,699
|
Coimbatore
|
₹15,666
|
₹14,360
|
₹11,980
|
Madurai
|
₹15,666
|
₹14,360
|
₹11,980
|
Vijayawada
|
₹15,578
|
₹14,280
|
₹11,684
|
Patna
|
₹15,583
|
₹14,285
|
₹11,689
|
Nagpur
|
₹15,578
|
₹14,280
|
₹11,684
|
Chandigarh
|
₹15,593
|
₹14,295
|
₹11,699
|
Surat
|
₹15,583
|
₹14,285
|
₹11,689
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹15,578
|
₹14,280
|
₹11,684
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 18th April, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 gram
|
100 gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Jaipur
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Lucknow
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Coimbatore
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Madurai
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Vijayawada
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Patna
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Nagpur
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Chandigarh
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Surat
|
₹2,750
|
₹27,500
|
₹2,75,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
Also Read: Gold and Silver Rate Today (17 April 2026): Gold Prices Fall Near Rs 1.53 Lakh, Silver Rises by 0.47%; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Dubai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.