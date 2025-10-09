Gold, Silver, and Base Metals on Fire: Are We Entering a Commodity Supercycle? Here’s What You Need to Know

Metals Bullishly Trade on the World Weakness

The prices of gold and silver are not only soaring, they have a reason. As the whole world becomes more tense and less certain about the state of the economy, precious metals are becoming a popular deposit among investors. Gold and silver are conventionally regarded as safe-haven instruments, i.e., they are likely to preserve their value when the markets are volatile.

This great demand has caused a sharp surge in both metals. The buying of gold by central banks of various countries worldwide is also fueling the fire, as most of them purchase it in high quantities. Meanwhile, the greatest monthly inflows of gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been recorded in more than three years.

What does this mean for you?

Gold and silver are definitely on the roll if you are looking at the markets. And with the celebratory season such as Diwali just knocking at the door, a lot of professionals hold that there is still more space to be filled in terms of price increase. Watch this glittering fashion!

Gold and Silver: A Stellar Year – Key Highlights

Gold prices have surged over 55% year-to-date (YTD) .

have surged over . MCX gold hit a lifetime high of ₹1,23,450 per 10 grams .

. Silver has outperformed gold in 2025.

in 2025. Comex silver prices rose 70% YTD .

rose . MCX silver reached a record ₹1,50,282 per kg, a 71% gain .

reached a record a . Analysts expect further upside during the festive season, especially around Diwali.

Base Metals On A Bullish Streak

Base metals are riding a strong wave, much like gold and silver. Prices have surged sharply, thanks to rising industrial demand, supply constraints, and booming interest from electric vehicles (EV) and clean energy sectors.

MCX Copper hit a record high of ₹1,014.80/kg

hit a record high of MCX Zinc is trading around ₹297.70/kg

is trading around MCX Aluminium is also clocking strong gains

Now the question is, Why is this happening? Global supply shortages and the green energy push are fueling demand like never before. Experts believe this trend could continue, making base metals a hot pick for investors looking at long-term growth opportunities.

Base Metals Rally Far From Over: Copper May Hit ₹1,050, Zinc ₹330, Says Expert

Market specialist Trivedi believes the strong performance of base metals is far from over. He predicts MCX Copper could soon reach around ₹1,050 per kg, while MCX Zinc may rise to about ₹330 per kg. With global inventory levels at a low and ongoing supply chain disruptions, the imbalance between demand and supply is likely to persist. Industrial usage, particularly from the electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy sectors, is expected to continue driving high prices. In the near to medium term, metals are likely to remain strong, offering investors a potential opportunity to benefit from the ongoing commodity supercycle.

Are We Entering A New Commodity Supercycle? Here’s What It Means For You

Is it the start of a new commodity supercycle?

Many analysts think so. The supercycle in commodities is a period in which the prices of major commodities such as metals continue to increase over a long period of time. At this time, not only are the precious metals (such as gold and silver) performing well, but the base metals (such as copper and zinc) are also performing well. What’s driving this? Global economic changes, huge investments in clean energy, and an increase in infrastructure spending across the world. These trends are increasing the demand, and supply is restrictive.

Suppose you are thinking long term, then this might be a golden (or copper) opportunity to consider metal investments. It is a kind of cycle that is worth following.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Diwali Dazzle: MCX Gold And Silver Prices Today Hit Fresh Highs As Precious Metals Rally Across India,