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Home > Business News > Government Rewrites Oil Rules: What It Means For Petrol Prices, Commuters And Energy Security

Government Rewrites Oil Rules: What It Means For Petrol Prices, Commuters And Energy Security

India’s landmark oil and gas reform aims to simplify royalty rules, boost domestic energy production and improve long-term fuel security. Experts believe the policy could strengthen investments, stabilize supply chains and support commuters over time.

Government Rewrites Oil Rules: What It Means For Petrol Prices, Commuters And Energy Security

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 10:02 IST

Big Oil Policy Shake-Up! Government Rewrites India’s Energy Rulebook To Fuel Growth: Oil and Gas Policy in India Takes a Leap Forward as India’s oil and gas policy has received a substantial makeover, with the government calling it a landmark change for the country’s energy future. The government has rationalised royalties under the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act (ORD Act), removing regulatory confusion and inconsistencies that have plagued the upstream sector for years. The policy overhaul is expected to create a stable and predictable investment climate for India’s oil and gas industry. After years of regulatory uncertainty, will this finally spur domestic energy production and reduce costly imports? Industry analysts say the reform could usher in a new era of investment, faster exploration, increased production and stronger long-term energy security.

What Has Changed Under The New Rules?

  • Revised framework follows the 2025 amendments to the ORD Act and Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules.
  • Government has introduced updated royalty calculation methods for crude oil, natural gas and casing head condensate.
  • New rules aim to simplify older royalty systems and regulatory procedures.
  • Changes remove long-standing policy inconsistencies across different oil and gas regimes.
  • Framework is designed to create a more stable and predictable environment for the upstream sector.

Will This Oil Policy Finally Bring Relief At The Petrol Pump?

India’s new oil and gas reform might not make petrol and diesel cheaper overnight, but it could shift the fuel-price narrative for millions of daily commuters. India imports a large portion of its crude oil, so global oil price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions often hit Indian consumers hard. The new measure aims to speed up domestic exploration and production by making the upstream sector more investment-friendly, though the impact will unfold gradually. So, if India starts producing more crude oil and natural gas, will future fuel shocks become less painful? Experts say a stronger domestic supply chain and improved energy security may eventually shield commuters from sudden petrol and diesel price hikes.

From Airlines To Cab Services: How India’s Oil Reform Could Reshape Transport And Energy Security

  • Stable energy policies could benefit transport-linked sectors such as airlines, cab operators, delivery services and public transportation systems.
  • Reduced volatility in fuel supply and pricing may improve operational planning and help manage transportation costs more efficiently.
  • According to Hardeep Singh Puri, the latest reform is the result of nearly a decade of efforts to modernize India’s energy regulations.
  • The government aims to replace complex regulatory systems with a more predictable and investor-friendly framework.
  • The broader focus of the reform is to strengthen India’s long-term energy security and support future growth in the oil and gas sector.

(This article has all the inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Opens Weak; Sensex Falls Nearly 400 Points, Nifty Slips Near 23,700

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Government Rewrites Oil Rules: What It Means For Petrol Prices, Commuters And Energy Security
Tags: crude oil Indiadiesel pricesenergy security Indiafuel pricesfuel stabilityhardeep singh puriIndia energy reformIndia oil policynatural gas policyoil and gas reformoil royalty rulesORD Actpetrol prices Indiatransport costsupstream sector

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Government Rewrites Oil Rules: What It Means For Petrol Prices, Commuters And Energy Security

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