Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals a negative start; Can Dalal Street Recover After Monday’s Massive Sell-Off?

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market Today Live Updates, May 12, 2026

Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, the opening bell will be sounded amid cautious sentiment on Dalal Street, with investors still recovering from Monday’s severe sell-off that trimmed over 1,300 points from the Sensex and broke Nifty below the 24,000 level. Crude oil above $100 and increasing tensions between the USA and Iran have made market sentiment nervous, leaving investors in the lurch as to whether the market will recover or trade another volatile session.

There is a certain nervousness across all sectors. In the previous session, India VIX witnessed a sharp jump, indicating that volatility is far from over. Aggressive selling was witnessed in consumer durables, PSU banks, realty and oil-linked stocks. Meanwhile, world markets are trying to give some relief. GIFT Nifty pointed to a mildly positive start. Asian markets were higher following yet another tech-driven surge on Wall Street.

Brent crude is up over $105 a barrel, as there has been no major development in the US-Iran conflict scenario. The higher crude prices continue to impact India through inflation, the rupee, corporate margins and the flow of foreign investors.

Key geopolitical headlines on a particular day during the session may have sharp market movement.

Alongside the global cues, traders will also be looking at the final leg of the earnings season of Q4 FY26, and this is likely to fuel stock-specific movement. Banking stocks showed resilience in Monday’s weak market, while IT counters could continue to find support if the global tech sentiment remains strong.

Follow all the LIVE updates, top gainers and losers, sector trends, expert views, crude oil movement and important trading levels during the session.