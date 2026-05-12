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Home > Business News > Why Is Stock Market Falling Today? From Massive Selloff To PM Modi’s Advice; Here Are The Key Reasons

Why Is Stock Market Falling Today? From Massive Selloff To PM Modi’s Advice; Here Are The Key Reasons

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street witnessed a sharp selloff as rising US-Iran tensions, soaring crude oil prices, rupee weakness and aggressive FII selling triggered panic. Investors also reacted nervously to inflation fears and PM Modi’s economic caution remarks.

Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today?
Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 12:11 IST

Stock Market Today: Global Tensions, Crude Oil Spike And FII Selling Shake Dalal Street Confidence: 

Dalal Street faced yet another brutal selloff on May 12, 2026, with traders nervous and investors spooked as the Sensex tumbled over 850 points and the Nifty slipped below the 23,600 mark (at the time of writing this article). What exactly is shaking market confidence so badly? From escalating US-Iran tensions and soaring crude oil prices above $105 per barrel to aggressive FII selling and a weakening rupee, multiple warning signals are flashing across the market. Traders are also worried about rising inflation, weak corporate earnings and fears that elevated fuel prices could hurt India’s growth trajectory. Concerns over pressure on forex reserves and slowing consumption are adding to the anxiety. Banking, IT and consumption stocks witnessed heavy selling as investors rushed to exit risky positions. Is this merely a market correction, or the beginning of a much bigger storm brewing over Dalal Street?

Stock Market @12:06 PM

  • Sensex: 75,171.83, down 843.45 points
  • Nifty: 23,583.50, down 232.35 points (0.98%)

Dalal Street remained under intense pressure as Sensex and Nifty extended losses amid weak global cues, rising crude oil prices, FII selling and growing fears over inflation, economic slowdown and geopolitical uncertainty.

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US-Iran Spat Causes Panic Worldwide

Once again, is geopolitics becoming Dalal Street’s new nightmare? Failed US-Iran peace talks are further stoking fears of oil supply disruptions in the Middle East, sending Brent crude prices above $105 a barrel. Every jump in oil prices is making traders increasingly worried about the potential impact on inflation, import bills and overall economic conditions.

Inflation Concerns And Rise In Oil Prices

India’s dependence on imported crude is once again looming large over the markets. Higher crude prices could translate into significantly higher fuel and transportation costs while increasing inflationary pressure across sectors. Investors are worried that rising energy costs could hurt corporate margins, consumer spending and India’s economic growth trajectory in the months ahead.

Rupee At Record Low

The weakening rupee is adding more stress for investors. Reports suggest that the Indian rupee slipped beyond the 95-per-dollar mark, making imports considerably more expensive and putting additional pressure on India’s forex reserves. Currency weakness has also made foreign investors more cautious about emerging markets like India.

Foreign Investors Continue Selling

Foreign investors remain in risk-off mode. FIIs continue aggressive selling amid geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices and fears of global economic uncertainty. Persistent foreign outflows are worsening market sentiment and putting additional pressure on benchmark indices, leaving retail investors worried about how deep this market correction could become.

How PM Modi’s Economic Caution Sparked Fresh Anxiety In Stock Market Today

PM Modi’s “Austerity Appeal” Stumped Market

Did the Prime Minister’s remarks have an unexpected impact? Sources said Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve foreign exchange amid rising oil prices and global market uncertainty. The statement sent shockwaves through the market, with investors fearing that India’s domestic economic situation and forex pressures may be more severe than initially expected.

A Plea Against Gold Purchases

Gold buyers and jewellery investors were left stunned after reports suggested the Prime Minister advised citizens to avoid purchasing gold jewellery for a year. Shares of Titan Company and Kalyan Jewellers reportedly declined sharply as panic selling spread across Dalal Street.

Fuel Savings And Work From Home

Will fuel-saving measures trigger an economic slowdown? Suggestions around fuel conservation, virtual meetings and work-from-home practices stirred fears of weakening demand across transport, commercial real estate and mobility-dependent sectors. Investors worry that reduced travel and consumption could hurt businesses reliant on commuting and movement.

Foreign Travel Warning Affects Aviation Stocks

After advisories against non-essential foreign travel surfaced, aviation stocks came under pressure as investors reduced exposure to airline-related companies. Concerns over declining international travel demand and possible revenue pressure on airlines weighed heavily on aviation and tourism-related counters in the market.

Market experts see Dalal Street witnessing a fear-driven correction due to geopolitical tensions, spikes in crude oil prices, rupee weakness and aggressive FII selling. Traders are turning defensive amid inflation fears, sluggish consumption and economic uncertainty, which continue to pressure banking, IT, aviation and consumption stocks across the broader market.

Read More: Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!

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Why Is Stock Market Falling Today? From Massive Selloff To PM Modi’s Advice; Here Are The Key Reasons
Tags: aviation stocksbanking stocksBrent crude oilcrude oil pricesDalal Street selloffFII sellingforex-reservesindian stock marketinflation fearsIT Stocksmarket correctionmarket crash todaynifty todayPM Modi remarksrupee weaknessSensex crashstock market newsstock market todayus-iran tensionswhy is stock market falling today

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Why Is Stock Market Falling Today? From Massive Selloff To PM Modi’s Advice; Here Are The Key Reasons

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Why Is Stock Market Falling Today? From Massive Selloff To PM Modi’s Advice; Here Are The Key Reasons
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