Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In The Red! Sensex Cracks 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700. Share bazaar is not in a good mood today, on Tuesday as benchmark indices opened deep in the red, keeping investors on edge. By 09:17 am, the Sensex had tumbled 455.29 points, or 0.60%, to 75,559.99, while the Nifty slipped 116.55 points, or 0.49%, to trade below the crucial 23,700 mark at 23,699.30. Market breadth painted a weak picture too, with 1,434 stocks declining against just 951 advances. Is this just early-morning jitters or a sign of bigger market turbulence ahead? Traders will be closely watching global cues and sectoral action through the day.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (12 May, 2026)

Stock Market Pre-Opening

Sensex: 75,688.39, down 326.89 points (0.43%) in pre-open trade.

Nifty: 23,722.60, down 93.25 points (0.39%) amid weak market sentiment.

Indian benchmark indices traded lower in the pre-open session as cautious investor sentiment, weak global cues and early selling pressure weighed on overall market momentum and broader market participation.