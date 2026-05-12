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Home > Business News > Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!

Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!

Stock Market Today: markets opened sharply lower on Tuesday as weak global cues, selling pressure and cautious investor sentiment dragged benchmark indices down. Sensex and Nifty slipped significantly, keeping traders and investors on edge.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 09:33 IST

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In The Red! Sensex Cracks 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700. Share bazaar is not in a good mood today, on Tuesday as benchmark indices opened deep in the red, keeping investors on edge. By 09:17 am, the Sensex had tumbled 455.29 points, or 0.60%, to 75,559.99, while the Nifty slipped 116.55 points, or 0.49%, to trade below the crucial 23,700 mark at 23,699.30. Market breadth painted a weak picture too, with 1,434 stocks declining against just 951 advances. Is this just early-morning jitters or a sign of bigger market turbulence ahead? Traders will be closely watching global cues and sectoral action through the day.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (12 May, 2026)

Stock Market Pre-Opening

  • Sensex: 75,688.39, down 326.89 points (0.43%) in pre-open trade.
  • Nifty: 23,722.60, down 93.25 points (0.39%) amid weak market sentiment.

Indian benchmark indices traded lower in the pre-open session as cautious investor sentiment, weak global cues and early selling pressure weighed on overall market momentum and broader market participation.

      Stock Market Opening Bell

      • Sensex: 75,705.29, down 309.99 points (0.41%), weak closing amid selling pressure.
      • Nifty: 23,742.45, down 73.40 points (0.31%), market ends slightly lower in cautious trading session.

      Indian benchmark indices ended lower amid cautious investor sentiment and continued selling pressure. Weak global cues, profit booking and sectoral declines dragged Sensex and Nifty lower during the trading session.

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                    Stock Market On Monday

                    Sensex, Nifty End Sharply Lower in Monday Session: Benchmark Indian equity indices witnessed a steep selloff in the Monday trading session, with broad-based weakness across sectors. The Sensex tumbled 1,312.91 points to close at 76,015.28, reflecting heavy selling pressure throughout the day. Similarly, the Nifty declined 360.30 points to settle below the key 23,850 mark at 23,815.85, signaling weak market sentiment. The downturn was widespread, with 26 out of 30 Sensex constituents ending in negative territory. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid global and domestic concerns, leading to risk-off trading. Overall, markets closed firmly in the red with sustained profit booking and selling pressure.

                    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

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                    Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!
                    Tags: Dalal Streethome-hero-pos-6Indian equitiesindian stock marketMarket Opening Bellmarket selloffNifty below 23700nifty todaySensex fallssensex todayShare Market Newsstock market crashstock market livestock market todayStocks to watch todayTrading Session

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                    Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!

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                    Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!
                    Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!
                    Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!
                    Bloodbath On Dalal Street! Sensex Crashes 450 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,700 At Opening As Bears Tighten Grip; Investors On Edge!

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